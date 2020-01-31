Janesville Parker High wrestling coach Shane Fleming is thankful the individual part of the season is next.
The Vikings closed out the dual meet season with a 50-23 loss in a nonconference match at Turner High in Beloit.
“Turner is very solid,” Fleming said. “We have a lot of injuries. I’m just happy to get to the individual part of the season.”
The Vikings’ Deezle Richards (113), Jakob Williams (138) and Bryce Heerey (182) registered pins. Owen Pittenger (106) earned a technical fall.
The Trojans got pins from Devon Harbison (120), Justin Teague (126), Jackson Burk (145), Tre’veon Bivens (152), Cale Ries (170), Drew Ries (195) and Trey Giinke (220) to pull away. Turner also benefited from three forfeits.
Parker begins tournament competition by hosting the Big Eight Tournament Saturday, Feb. 8.
TURNER 50, PARKER 23
106—Owen Pittenger (JP) tech. fall over Elijah Dever, 18-2; 113—Deezle Richards (JP) pinned Jayden Hald, 2:52; 120—Devon Harbison (T) pinned Luke Pleiss, :54; 126—Justin Teague (T) pinned Drexel Norman, 2:56; 132—Andres Beltran (T) won by forfeit. 138—Jakob Williams (JP) pinned Nate Pozzani, 2:43; 145—Jackson Burk (T) pinned Dominic Dransfield, 4:00; 152—Tre’veon Bivens (T) pinned Nicolas Lux, 2:39; 160--Jon Torsini (T) won by forfeit; 170—Cal Ries (T) pinned Jacob Law, 1:41; 182—Bryce Heerey (JP) pinned Nate Draeving, 5:46; 195—Drew Ries (T) pinned Salvador Acosta, 2:35; 220—Trey Giinke (T) pinned Adam Marshall, :51; 285—Kolten Berger (T) won by forfeit.
Starting weight—113.