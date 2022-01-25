Ten area high school wrestlers stand poised to make history on Saturday.
All 10 are scheduled to travel to La Crosse for the first-ever WIAA state girls wrestling tournament, to be held Saturday at the La Crosse Center.
In the past, girls competed against the boys in the postseason, although there was an unofficial state tournament for girls held during the regular season.
Competition will take place in two sessions, with the first starting at 9 a.m. and the second following the parade of champions at 6:30 p.m.
There will be 12 weight classes, with up to 32 wrestlers entered in each weight class.
From the area, Clinton leads the area with four state qualifiers—three of them ranked by WiWrestling.com.
Senior Taylor Beaudin (5-2 in matches against girls this season) will represent the Cougars at 120 pounds, where she is ranked fifth. Also from Clinton, junior Kaylin Wisniewski (7-0) is ranked sixth at 114 and senior Izzy Pfeifer (3-5) is No. 7 at 107. Sophomore Riley Edwards (0-1) will compete at 145.
Janesville Parker has two entries, including sixth-ranked 114-pounder Tracey Kessler (0-0), a senior, and junior Victoria-Anna Kampman (0-0) at 132.
Milton’s state entries are sophomore Trinitee Clark (0-2) at 107 and senior Adison Slama (1-0) at 120.
Whitewater qualified junior Ashly Xochipa (1-2) at 132.
Orfordville Parkview/Albany will be represented by sophomore Alexiana Garcia-Martin (0-3) at 100. Garcia-Martin earned honorable mention in the state rankings.
