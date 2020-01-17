Janesville Parker’s hopes of repeating as Big Eight Conference West Division champions in wrestling came to an end Friday night.
Sun Prairie took advantage of four pins and a forfeit at 285 pounds to hold off the Vikings 42-34.
Parker got pins from Bryce Heerey, Salvador Acosta, Deezle Richards and Jakob Williams, but it was not enough.
“We have two wrestlers out for the year with injuries, and our heavyweight was home sick tonight, so we had to forfeit that match,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “That was the difference between winning and losing because instead of forfeiting, we probably win there and win the meet.
“But we still had a good season in the Big Eight. The injuries just caught up to us.”
SUN PRAIRIE 42, PARKER 34
106—Owen Pittinger (P) pinned Andrew Whitescarver 1:31; 113—Alex Yelk (SP) pinned Tracey Kessler 2:38; 120—Deezle Richards (P) pinned Chris Rosbury 4:45; 126—Anthony Welch (SP) tech. fall over Luke Pleiss 17-2; 132—Ryan Rivest (SP) dec. Drexel Norman 4-2; 138—Jakob Williams (P) pinned Richard Quintana 3:09; 145—Dominick Stroede (SP) pinned Dominic Dransfield 1:44
152—Nicolas Lux (P) major dec. over Jack Desens 10-1; 160—Kyle Kaltenberg (SP) major dec. over Elija Thurman 18-4; Max Breunig (SP) pinned Jacob Law 4:46; 182—Dominic Brown (SP) pinned Nicolas Villarello :51; 195—Bryce Heerey (P) pinned Brendan Shannon 5:30; 220—Salvador Acosta (P) pinned Blaine Moore 1:56; 285—Gabe Eull (SP) won by forfeit.