JANESVILLE
Two-time defending WIAA Division 1 state team wrestling champion Stoughton entered Tuesday night’s team sectional match against Janesville Craig as a heavy favorite.
The third-ranked Vikings have three wrestlers ranked No. 1 in the state and several others in the top 10.
Making matters worse for Craig was the fact that three starters were out sick.
Yet despite being shorthanded, the Cougars made the Vikings sweat a little.
Stoughton led by just six points after seven matches before pulling away for a 55-21 win in the Craig gym.
Craig got pins from Hunter Klietz, Davon Serrano and Marshall Getchell early on but simply couldn’t match Stoughton’s experienced and talented lineup.
“The kids that did wrestle for us did a great job of representing our program,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “We had kids that were willing to step up and compete under tough circumstances, and they did that.
“Stoughton is going to put a beating on a lot of teams they wrestle. They’re that good. So I’m proud of the effort we gave out there.”
One of those kids that stepped up was Klietz. The sophomore got a pin at 138 to cut Stoughton’s lead to 12-6.
Stoughton got back-to-back pins at 145 and 152 to push the lead to 24-6.
Serrano (160) and Getchell (170) both won by pin to give the Cougars some life.
“I had a disappointing loss at the regional meet last Saturday, so I wanted to come out tonight and win really badly,” the senior Getchell said.
“And I think for me and the team, going up against somebody as good as Stoughton is a confidence-builder going forward. We’ll get to see a lot of them again on Saturday at the sectional meet.”
Leading 24-18, Stoughton won six of the last seven matches.
Craig’s lone win came at 113 where Joey Coulter secured a takedown with two seconds left for a 7-6 victory.
Stoughton co-head coach Dan Spilde said getting to team state never gets old. This will be the Vikings’ seventh straight trip.
“You know, the guys might change each and every year, but there’s always that return factor driving you,” Spilde said of returning to team state. “They’re always motivated to get it done at least one more time.
“And we’ve built a great family atmosphere. It doesn’t matter what your last name. We prepare hard all season so we’re ready for this time of the year.”
Both teams will have wrestlers competing in the Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional on Saturday as they look to earn a trip next week’s state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
STOUGHTON 55, CRAIG 21
106—Chance Suddeth (S) pinned Jose Chavez 2:29; 113—Joey Coulter (C) dec. Rose Ann Marshall 7-6; 120—Nicolar Rivera (S) won by forfeit; 126—Alex Wicks (S) pinned Koda Jimenez 5:15; 138—Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Cael Steinmetz :58; 145—Gavin Model (S) pinned Sebastian Getchell 1:26
152—Luke Mechler (S) pinned Aiden Romack 1:05; 160—Davon Serrano (C) pinned Luke Spilde 3:26; 170—Marshall Getchell (C) pinned John Harmon 1:59; 182—Brandt Spilde (S) pinned Grant Mullen 3:09; 195—Rudy Detweiler (S) dec. Mitchell Schumann 6-2; 220—Brooks Empey (S) pinned Brady Schenk :25; 285—Griffin Empey (S) major dec. over Braeden Hopkins 8-0
Starting weight—126