EVANSVILLE

Adam Staver knows nothing other than wrestling at WIAA team sectionals.

The Evansville/Albany senior and his Blue Devils teammates are headed back there for a sixth straight year.

Staver and his younger brother, freshman Camden, each won Division 2 regional titles, and Evansville/Albany added another regional championship to its banner in the gym Saturday. The Blue Devils scored 229.5 points, beating runner-up Edgerton by 27.

Evansville will wrestle Prairie du Chien in a team sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at River Valley. Lodi and Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau/Melrose-Mindoro meet in the other semifinal.

“We just had to go out there and give it everything we had and keep it going from last week,” Adam Staver said, referencing Evansville/Albany’s Rock Valley Conference tournament title. “We’ve been working pretty hard in the practice room.

“This is really important. Six years in a row, and we haven’t lost since I’ve been in high school.”

Edgerton hung tight with Evansville/Albany for much of the day.

The Blue Devils were ahead by just three points when Adam Staver took the mat in the title bout at 138 pounds. He earned a technical fall, and Evansville/Albany pulled away from there.

The Blue Devils also got several head-to-head victories against Edgerton wrestlers—from Patrick Crull at 152 pounds, Ricky Braunschweig at 170 and Collin Roberts at 195—in third-place matches to seal the victory.

“We knew Edgerton was going to be good, and Monroe, too,” Evansville/Albany coach Rob Kostroun said. “We didn’t just take it for granted that we’d do well, we had to work hard all day, and the kids did.

“We were fighting for every point.”

Camden Staver got a first-period pin at 113 pounds to give the family a pair of regional titles.

“Camden got second at conference last week and comes back today and wins a regional. I’m really proud of that kid,” Kostroun said. “And his older brother added another one, so it’s kind of a family tradition.”

Jared Miller, Austin Schofield and Matt Kostroun will join the Stavers in wrestling at individual sectional competition next weekend.

Edgerton got regional titles from juniors Ryen Hazzard (106 pounds), Cole Bavery (132) and Reed Farrington (285).

Beloit Turner sent four on to sectionals, including regional champs Devon Harbison (120) and Drew Rise (195), both juniors.

Brodhead/Juda had three sectional qualifiers, including senior Jackson Hauri, who won the regional title at 152.

Clinton senior Zach Wynstra won the title at 182 pounds.

Kostroun and the Blue Devils will be looking for the program’s second-ever trip to team state after qualifying in 2014, when the team’s impressive streak first began.

“I think we match up as good (with Prairie du Chien) as anybody,” Kostroun said. “Any time you can take the group on as a team, it makes it all worth it.

“You like to see your individuals do well, but you love to see your team be cohesive.”

D2 Evansville Regional

TEAM SCORES

Evansville 229.5, Edgerton 202.5, Monroe 178, Turner 161.5, Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus 119, Brodhead 116, Clinton 62

SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

106—First: Ryen Hazzard (EDG) dec. Brady Schuh (M), 3-1. Second: Schuh def. Gunner Katzenmeyer (EV). 113—First: Camden Staver (EV) Garrett Voegeli (M), 0:59. Second: Voegeli dec. Braden Erb (BR), 17-13. 120—First: Devon Harrison (TURN) pinned Jared Miller (EV), 3:12. Second: Miller pinned Russell Waeffler (BROD), 2:40. 126—First: Joe Quaglia (BMN) dec. Austin Scofield (EV), 7-5. Second: Scofield pinned Johnson Moran (TURN), 3:54. 132—First: Cole Bravery (EDG) pinned Matt Kostroun (EV), 0:35. Second: Kostroun def. Andres Beltran (TURN). 138—First: Adam St aver (EV) tech fall Jayson Starr 4:36, 17-1. Second: Starr def. Daniel Clark (EDG). 145—First: Robert Chenoweth (BMN) pinned Brian McCullough (BROD), 1:46. Second: McCullough def. Evan Senter (EV). 152—First: Jackson Hauri (BROD) pinned Jack Diederich (BMN), 3:16. Second: Diederich def. Patrick Crull (EV). 160—First: Patrick Rielly (M) dec. Trevor Wilkinson (EG), 3-1. Second: Wilkinson pinned Josh Pappadakis (EV), 1:52. 170—First: Alex Witt (M) dec. Cal Ries (TURN), 9-3. Second: Ries def. Ricky Braunschweig (EV). 182—First: Zach Wynstra (C) dec. Julian Gruber (M), 2-1. Second: Gruber def. Dominic Hogan (EDG). 195—First: Drew Ries (TURN) pinned Kelsey Domingez (M), 3:37. Second: Domingez def. Collin Roberts (EV). 220—First: Bodie Minder (M) dec. Cody Krueger (TURN), 7-5. Second: Krueger def. Hudson Conant (EDG). 285—First: Reed Farrington (EDG) pinned Daniel Enloe (BMN), 2:10. Second: Enloe pinned Waylon Klitzman (EV), 0:40.

D2 East Troy Regional

Wisconsin Lutheran scored 251 team points to edge Whitewater by 16.5 and win the Division 2 East Troy regional title.

Cody Gamble (126 pounds), Jaden Salmieri (132) and Will Leibbrand (182) won regional titles for the Whippets, who also had three second-place finishes.

Delavan-Darien got a title from Owen Chelminiak (120) and sent seven wrestlers through to sectionals.

TEAM SCORES

Wisconsin Lutheran 251, Whitewater 234.5, Delavan-Darien 176.5, East Troy 172.5, Martin Luther 125, Shoreland Lutheran 50, Big Foot 35

SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

106—First: Wyatt Kegley (ET) tech fall Mason Hennessey (DD), 15-0. Second: Hennessey def. Nathan Weber (WL). 113—First: Tommy Larson (ET) pinned David Carson (WL), 3:45. Second: Carson pinned Braulio Belmudez (WW), 0:21.120—First: Owen Chelminiak (DD) pinned Trenten Zahn (WW), 2:02. Second: Ruben Micheel (WL) dec. Zahn, 8-5. 126—First: Cody Gamble (WW) pinned Jacob Greidanus (DD), 1:51. Second: Greidanus def. Jacob Bonow (WL). 132—First: Jaden Salmieri (WW) pinned Cole Hanson (DD), 5:30. Second: Hanson dec. Ben Stiemsma (ML), 1-0. 138—First: Lucas Nygaard (WL) dec. Jared Greidanus (DD), 13-0. Second: Greidanus pinned Dylan DuClos (WW), 3:01. 145—First: Adler Henn (WL) dec. David Cushman (WW), 8-2. Second: Cushman pinned Brian Schaber (ML), 1:43. 152—First: Jason Bonow (WL) dec. Giovany Gonzalez (DD), 8-2. Second: Gonzalez def. Carter Friend (WW). 160—First: Jackson Dedick (ET) pinned Peyton Smith (ML), 5:30. Second: Smith def. Denver Isbell (WW). 170—First: Jake Dessart (ET) dec. Amaru Casas (WW), 5-1. Second: Casas def. Alex Sutter (WL). 182—Will Leibbrand (WW) dec. Eric Gonzalez (DD), 12-6. Second: Gonzalez def. Sammy Bausley (WL). 195—First: Federick Kyles (WL) pinned Gehrig Monday (WW), 4:36. Second: Monday def. Nate Crawley (ML). 220—First: Jacob Price (ET) dec. Jacob Grabczyk (WL), 8-5. Second: Grabczyk pinned Fabian Gonzalez (EE), 1:55. 285—First: Isaiah Hahm (WL) pinned Max Hudson (ET), 1:46. Second:Hudson def. Arturo Franco (WW).

D3 Parkview Regional

Pecatonica/Argyle scored 201 points to win the Division 3 regional at Orfordville Parkview.

The host Vikings finished fourth and sent three wrestlers to sectionals, including Chase Carratt, the regional title-winner at 195 pounds.

TEAM SCORES

Pecatonica/Argyle 201, Waterloo 177.5, Johnson Creek 151, Parkview 144, Marshall 107, Cambridge 100, Deerfield 76.5

SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

106—First: Dawson Gross (PA) pinned Camron Duncan (PARK), 1:50. Second: Duncan by forfeit. 113—First: Eduardo Garcia (W) maj. Dec. Nicholas McDonough (D), 11-3. Second: Mateah Roehl (JC) dec. McDonough, 2-1. 120—First: Noah Krahenbuhl (PA) pinned Jack McDonough (D), 1:15. Second: McDonough def. Jonathan Jones (C). 126—First: Juan Alonso (W) maj. Dec. Nicholas Wilfong (D), 10-0. Second: Wilfong def. Christian Orloff (PA). 132—First: Carlos Garcia (W) pinned Isaiah Wollet (JC), 5:38. Second: Wollet def. Dakota Doescher (PA). 138—First: Kobe Grossman (M) pinned Ray Bach (D), 5:27. Second: Bach def. Chevy Hughes (PA). 145—First: Matt Andersen (C) dec. Ted Rowbotham (W), 4-3. Second: Rowbotham def. Lane Busser (PA). 152—First: Eastan Schraepfer (PA) dec. Korben Brown (PARK), 4-0. Second: Brown pinned Jordi Aguero (W), 0:29. 160—First: Dylan Hortstmeyer (M) dec. Anthony Purpi (JC), 3-2. Second: Purpi dec. Dalton Turner (PA), 7-2. 170—First: Kaden Grieser (C) maj. Dec. Leonel Sabala (JC), 2:43. Second: Jack Moen (M) pinned Sabala, 2:43. 182—First: Tate Hirsch (PA) maj. Dec. Travis Calkins (PARK), 19-9. Second: Reynol Limon (W) pinned Calkins, 3:45. 195—First: Chase Carratt (PARK) pinned Lucas Gilbertson (PA), 6:00. Second: Gilbertson def. Francisco Moreno (W). 220—First: Lukas David (JC) pinned Max Besl (W), 0:50. Second: Besl won by forfeit. 285—First: Jakob Yoshino (JC) pinned Gavin Wright (W), 1:47. Second: Gage Everson (PARK) pinned Wright, 3:42.