When a wrestler is trailing heading into the third period, they have two options:
Dig deep and muster up a comeback bid or throw in the towel and move on to the next match.
For those wrestling varsity with big goals at the high school level, only one of those choices is actually an option. You battle until the clock reads zero, no matter what.
High school wrestlers in 2021 must feel like they’ve been fighting that uphill battle for months.
First, most area high schools’ winter seasons were in jeopardy completely. Once they got the go-ahead, they learned they’d be competing in dual meets only, once a week. No more spending nearly every Saturday throughout the winter in a gym wrestling in large invitational tournaments.
Now, with those dual-meet-only seasons winding down, the WIAA believes it has found a way to grant those wrestlers a chance to compete for a state title.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that finding a way to make that happen meant reducing the number of wrestlers qualifying for sectionals and state, shifting the sectional assignments and sending each division to a different location for its own state tournament—none of which will take place at the Kohl Center.
“I don’t know if we can complain, because at least we are having a tournament,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “But wrestling really has taken it on the chin. As far as this, we’ll only have half as many kids going to the state tournament as we normally get (in Division 1).
“And they’ve made it super hard with the sectional we’re in. There is no harder one.”
Typically, Craig and Parker go up against tough, established programs at regionals, like Milton and Elkhorn. And if the team or individuals advance to sectionals, state powerhouse Stoughton almost always is there waiting.
The WIAA released this year’s new regional and sectional pairings Friday.
Parker, Craig, Milton and Elkhorn are all together in a regional, per usual, but also have to contend with fourth-ranked Mukwonago. Usually, the top four wrestlers advance out of regionals to sectionals, but this year just two will move on.
That is, of course, as long as the WIAA finds someone to host that regional tournament. As of Monday night, that local regional was the only one of the 16 regionals in D1 with no host site solidified. The WIAA assignment page said, “Site Needed.”
“We still don’t even know if we’re having a regional yet, I don’t think,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “It takes a lot to host a tournament, and we’re less than two weeks away.”
At sectionals, the top two wrestlers will move on to state, so there will be eight wrestlers in each weight class instead of the usual 16 in Division 1. Those advancing out of the area regional will have to contend with wrestlers from ninth-ranked Arrowhead and 11th-ranked Waunakee, among others.
The most recent wiwrestling.com rankings came out Friday. Of the 14 weight classes, the No. 1-ranked individual wrestler in nine of them will be in the D1 Mukwonago Sectional. Two of the five weight classes not in that group—106 and 285 pounds—both the second- and third-ranked wrestlers will be in the sectional field.
“We’re basically going to have a mini state tournament before the state tournament,” Mullen said. “That’s kind of disheartening for some kids that are real good, knowing they’re not going to get through. But at least they get to have a shot at it.”
That last sentence, I’m sure, is what most folks will say the wrestlers should be focused on.
Plenty of folks have wondered how a sport with so much close contact can even be conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are other states that have no wrestling—or any sports—at all right now.
“We should just be happy it’s happening and do our best,” Fleming said. “It’s not going to be a cake walk, that’s for sure.
“If you win our sectional, you’re going to have a pretty good shot at winning state.”
In a season where simply getting the opportunity to compete at all has been an accomplishment, qualifying for sectionals will be a major accomplishment—for Parker and Craig wrestlers especially.
Getting to state? That’s going to require digging real deep.