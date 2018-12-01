Random Lake captured the title at the Cramer Brown Invite hosted by Janesville Parker's wrestling program Saturday.
Random Lake beat Edgerton 52-23 to earn first place in the third-annual event that honors former coaches Ron Cramer and Ron Brown.
Parker finished the day 2-3, beating Racine Horlick 72-12 and Milton's varsity reserve team 76-6. The Vikings lost to Random Lake 51-28, Edgerton 41-29 and Monroe 41-36.
Parker freshman Brady Abb went 5-0 at 106 pounds, while freshman Jakob Williams was 5-0 at 132 pounds.
