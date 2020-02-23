EVANSVILLE
Commitment, consistency and conference championships.
That’s been the calling card for Evansville/Albany’s highly successful wrestling program the past decade.
The Blue Devils have won seven straight Rock Valley Conference titles and nine straight overall. Evansville/Albany also won conference titles in 2012 and 2013 when it was still a member of the Rock Valley North and conference titles were based on dual meet records.
Evansville/Albany has also won seven consecutive WIAA Division 2 regional titles.
Coach Rob Kostroun said many factors have gone into the program’s success, including sharing the coaching duties with former head coach and current assistant coach Andy Lehman.
“Coach Lehman and I have worked together since 1997,” Kostroun said. “Now, we’ve never been accused of knowing what we’re doing, but we seem to work really well together. I’m not a tactician or anything like that; I’m a people person. Andy is the tactical one and the hands-on teaching one, and also does a lot of administrative things.
“And when you look at two guys teaching and coaching in the same building, I really think that’s where a lot of our success comes from. The kids see us as a teacher, a coach, and in the summer, a human being. Relationships are formed, and as much as we want to try and have an impact on their lives, the kids have just as big of an impact on our lives. That’s evident when you see the amount of alumni that show up at our practices to help out at our meets.”
Evansville/Albany has had 32 state qualifiers since Kostroun took over as head coach in 2003, including 2018 state champion Nolan Kicmol.
Austin Scofield is one of those 32 state qualifiers. The junior is 40-5 after Saturday’s sectional where he was the 126-pound weight class champion that earned him a return trip to state.
Scofield said the wrestling program is like a second family to him and his teammates.
“I think what’s gotten us and the program to the point where it is now is the hard work and the family mentality,” Scofield said. “We love being around each other and want each other to have success.
“We don’t talk much about the nine straight conference or the seven straight regional titles. Each team has its own personality and identity, and we want to work hard and be able to compete at the highest level to get the job done.”
Kostroun is big on routine and rarely wavers from it. The same playlist—which features such classics as “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Electric Avenue,” “Kung Fu Fighting” and “Don’t Stop Believin’”—plays nonstop during the two-hour practices Monday through Friday.
The first 20 minutes of practice is all about the kids. They can pick a partner and work one-on-one in whatever capacity they want without any coaches interfering.
“I’ve been criticized by coaches before for wasting the first 20 minutes of practice instead of using it as time for instructing,” Kostroun said. “And I always tell them the same thing. Come to our practices and look at the smiles on the kids’ faces. These kids want to be here and are maybe positively impacting some other kid that no one maybe said hi to all day or doesn’t feel like they belong in other places.
“Here, in our wrestling room, that kid does belong. You can’t manufacture that. You can’t just say, ‘I want you to be that.’ It only happens organically when kids decide that’s what they want to do.”
As successful as the program has been during the regular season and postseason, wins and losses aren’t as important as building character and doing things the right way.
“We’ve had good kids ever since I came here in 1993, even though we weren’t competitive as a group,” Lehman said. “And now the program has taken a big step forward because we’re so competitive now.
“These kids have bought into what we’re trying to do and really get up for each and every meet. They realize that for most of them, this is the end of their wrestling careers. The team, family aspect is the one thing we’ve driven home to them, and they get that.”
The kids get it and so does the rest of the Rock Valley Conference.
Commitment and consistency are what allow Evansville/Albany to keep piling up the conference championships.