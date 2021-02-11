ORFORDVILLE
The move is simply known as “The Assassin.”
It is used as a pinning combination by many wrestlers.
Korben Brown has perfected the move.
The Orfordville Parkview senior standout has flattened many opponents using “The Assassin” in a storied four-year varsity career at Parkview.
He hopes to apply it three more times Saturday at the WIAA Division 3 state meet at Wausau East High School.
Brown, who was third at state last year, is currently ranked second at 152 pounds and needs three wins Saturday to capture the program’s first-ever state title.
“Ever since I got third last year, my main goal was to win state this year,” Brown said. “I feel like I’ve worked just as hard as anybody else, if not harder.
“And I like the fact that it’s a one-day tournament and not a three-day one like before. When it’s stretched out, you tend to think about things too much when you’re not wrestling. I just like wrestling and getting it over with.”
Brown is 12-1 on the season, with the only loss coming when he was forced to injury default due to an illness in a match he was leading 18-6 at the time.
Defending state champion and top-ranked Kole Marko of St. Croix Falls, who won at 145 last year, figures to be Brown’s toughest test Saturday. They would not meet until the finals.
Brown is not the only Vikings wrestler that will be making a state appearance. Sophomore Wyatt Egan qualified at 170 and senior Luke Schwengels at 182.
Parkview coach Joel Steinmann said in a COVID-driven season, his three state qualifiers have been all business.
“I told them after the first day of practice, and after having to wear masks, to get your complaining out of the way because moving forward, I wasn’t going to listen to it,” Steinmann said. “Not one of them ever complained or did anything but work hard each and every day.
“And the fact that all three of them are around the same weight class, they can get after it with each other every day in practice. All three are very deserving of getting to state.”
Parkview is one of three area teams with three state qualifiers. Evansville and Delavan-Darien got three wrestlers through to state in Division 2.
Delavan-Darien is led by senior Mason Hennessey at 106 and junior Cole Hanson at 170, who were both sectional champs. Junior Owen Chelminiak also qualified at 160.
Evansville is led by sectional champions sophomore Owen Heiser at 160 and senior Collin Roberts at 195. Senior Waylon Klitzman also advanced at 285.
The area’s best bet for a state champion may come in Division 1. Elkhorn Area junior Joey Showalter is unbeaten at 113 pounds and has spent the entire season ranked No. 1.
Milton has two state qualifiers in junior Riley Nilo at 106 and freshman Aeoden Sinclair at 152.
Saturday’s Division 1 state meet is at Kaukauna, with Division 2 at Adam’s-Friendship.