With three victories Monday, Janesville Parker 145-pound wrestler Cayden Brandenburg earned a spot in the semifinals of the 38-team Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater.

The sophomore, now 14-0 on the season, earned a pin victory and two decisions, all over Illinois wrestlers, to advance.

At 113 pounds, Parker’s Tracey Kessler (12-2) advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to Oconomowoc’s Jayden Yauch. Parker’s Nathaniel Peters (8-6) fell in a quarterfinal to Connor Kidd of Morton, Illinois.

At 195, Parker’s Carter Wesley (11-3) lost a quarterfinal to Brock Arndt of Appleton North.

No Craig wrestlers made it to the championship semifinals, but 160-pounder Sebastian Getchell (7-6) and 220-pounder Patrick Jones (9-4) advanced to today’s consolation semifinals.

The tournament concludes today.

MID-STATES CLASSICAt UW-WhitewaterFirst of two daysTeam scores1, McHenry (Ill.) 170.5; 2, Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey 161.5; 3, Glendale Nicolet 147; 4, Downers Grove (Ill.) South 141; 5, Appleton North 137.5; 6, Wauconda (Ill.) 113; 7, Oconomowoc 106; 8, Delavan-Darien 103.5; 9 (tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium, Weyauwega-Fremont 101.5; 11, Wrightstown 100; 12, Poynette 95; 13 (tie), Turner, Harvard (Ill.) 93; 15, Round Lake (Ill.) 92.5; 16, Union Grove 90.5; 17, Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier 89; 18, West Bend East 86; 19, Morton (Ill.) 85.5; 20, Janesville Parker 84.

21, Oregon 75.5; 22, Whitewater 73.5; 23, Bradley-Bourbonnais (Ill.) 67.5; 24, Johnsburg (Ill.) 67; 25, Pecatonica-Argyle 65.5; 26, Ozaukee 58.5; 27, Horicon 53; 28, Mequon Homestead 48.5; 29, Waukesha North 44; 30, Janesville Craig 40; 31, Reedsville 39; 32, Badger 38; 33, Edgerton 30.5; 34, Madison Memorial 28; 35, Clinton 25; 36, Parkview 16; 37, River Ridge/Cassville 10; 38, Jefferson 5.

Craig results

106—Isaiah Gibbs 2-2; 126—Koda Jimenez 1-2; 152—Andrew Craddick 0-2; 160—Sebastian Getchell 3-1; 182—Teegan Burdick 0-2; 195—Gavin Bailey 2-2; 220—Patrick Jones 3-1; 285—George Greene 1-2.

Parker results

113—Tracey Kessler 1-1; 120—Nathaniel Peters 1-1; 126—Shawn Sobczak 0-2; 132—Drexel Norman 2-2; 138—Blake Krueger 1-2; 145—Cayden Brandenburg 3-0; 152—Deezie Richards 1-2; 160—Carson Jacobson 0-2; 170—Elija Thurman 1-2; 182—Treveon Sanda 3-1; 195—Carter Wesley 2-1; 220—Jackson Kent 0-2; 285—Dean Glenmore 1-1.

