With three victories Monday, Janesville Parker 145-pound wrestler Cayden Brandenburg earned a spot in the semifinals of the 38-team Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater.
The sophomore, now 14-0 on the season, earned a pin victory and two decisions, all over Illinois wrestlers, to advance.
At 113 pounds, Parker’s Tracey Kessler (12-2) advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to Oconomowoc’s Jayden Yauch. Parker’s Nathaniel Peters (8-6) fell in a quarterfinal to Connor Kidd of Morton, Illinois.
At 195, Parker’s Carter Wesley (11-3) lost a quarterfinal to Brock Arndt of Appleton North.
No Craig wrestlers made it to the championship semifinals, but 160-pounder Sebastian Getchell (7-6) and 220-pounder Patrick Jones (9-4) advanced to today’s consolation semifinals.
The tournament concludes today.
MID-STATES CLASSICAt UW-WhitewaterFirst of two daysTeam scores1, McHenry (Ill.) 170.5; 2, Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey 161.5; 3, Glendale Nicolet 147; 4, Downers Grove (Ill.) South 141; 5, Appleton North 137.5; 6, Wauconda (Ill.) 113; 7, Oconomowoc 106; 8, Delavan-Darien 103.5; 9 (tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium, Weyauwega-Fremont 101.5; 11, Wrightstown 100; 12, Poynette 95; 13 (tie), Turner, Harvard (Ill.) 93; 15, Round Lake (Ill.) 92.5; 16, Union Grove 90.5; 17, Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier 89; 18, West Bend East 86; 19, Morton (Ill.) 85.5; 20, Janesville Parker 84.