Prairie du Chien coasted to the team title Saturday at the Cramer/Brown wrestling invitational at Janesville Parker.

The invitational, named for former Parker coach Ron Cramer and assistant coach Ron Brown, featured eight teams in a dual-meet format.

Prairie du Chien finished 5-0 on the day, with Random Lake second at 4-1 and Monroe third. Parker finished 3-2 and finished fifth.

Parker defeated Kenosha Bradford, Milwaukee Hamilton and Racine Horlick. The Vikings lost to Prairie du Chien and Monroe.

Jakob Williams led the Parker wrestlers. The sophomore went 4-1 on the day.

“We had a pretty good day considering the talent that was here,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “Prairie du Chien has a really good team.

“I thought a couple of our younger kids really stepped up. Owen Pittenger, who is a freshman, got a big pin for us, and Luke Pleiss continues to wrestle his tail off. He just never quits.”

CRAMER/BROWN INVITATIONAL

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. Prairie du Chien 2. Random Lake 3. Monroe 4. Edgerton 5. Janesville Parker 6. Kenosha Bradford 7. Milwaukee Hamilton 8. Racine Horlick

PARKER MATCH RESULTS

Parker 60, Hamilton 20; Parker 66, Horlick 13; Parker 41, Bradford 37; Monroe 39, Parker 24; Prairie du Chien 48, Parker 24