The Janesville Parker wrestling team doesn’t plan on forgetting Friday’s Big Eight Conference dual championship match against Middleton anytime soon.

Though the Vikings lost the match, 50-24, coach Shane Fleming made a bold prediction.

“We got to the championship match this year, and we plan on going back and winning next year,” Fleming said. “We are headed in the right direction as a program.”

The Vikings led 21-16 midway through the match, but Middleton took over in the latter half to win. Ian Ramirez (106 pounds), Blake Krueger (126), Jakob Williams (132), Dominic Dransfield (145) and Nathan White (285) each won for Parker.

“We had some good matches. It was a very good and exciting match for us,” he said. “We are headed back in the right direction as a program.”

MIDDLETON 50, PARKER 24

106—Ian Ramirez (JP) pinned Luis Nevarez, 3:19. 113—Hunter Grimm (M) tech fall Tracey Kessler, 17-0 4:00. 120—Lesley Neisius (M) pinned Drexel Norman, 0:42. 126—Blake Krueger (JP) maj. Dec. John Ndoyi, 12-3. 132—Jakob Williams (JP) tech fall Hernan Carranza, 16-1 6:00. 138—Jesus Quechol Ramirez (M) tech fall Nicolas Lux, 17-2 5:30. 145—Dominic Dransfield (JP) pinned Gavin Hoffman, 1:50.

152—Joseph Hoffman (M) pinned Damian Quaerna, 5:24. 160—Kevin Meicher (M) pinned Treveon Sanda, 1:46. 170—Remington Lockwood (M) pinned Jacob Law, 1:03. 182—Cole Olmsted (M) pinned Aleczander Anderson, 5:15. Elliot Zanon (M) maj. Dec. Salvador Acosta, 13-0. 220—Gavin Adler (M) pinned Bryce Heerey, 5:50. 285—Nathan White (JP) dec. Jack Briggs, 5-0.

Match started at 106.