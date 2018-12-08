01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker first-year wrestling coach Shane Fleming believes his program is on the road back to respectability.

The Vikings took a big step forward Saturday.

Thanks to five wrestlers finishing with unbeaten records, Parker won the Edgerton Duals team title with a 5-0 record.

Parker beat Fort Atkinson, Madison Memorial, Burlington and Oconomowoc's junior varsity teams before defeating host Edgerton 39-36 in the championship match.

"As we like to say around school, today was a great day to be a Viking," Fleming said. "Everybody kept working hard and got the job done.

"And to beat Edgerton after they beat us last week at our tournament capped off a great performance for our team."

Three freshmen went 5-0 for Parker: Brady Abb at 106 pounds, Blake Krueger at 126 and Jakob Williams. Sophomore Salvador Acosta was unbeaten at 220 and senior Damian Quaerna at 152.

Parker returns to Big Eight Conference action Wednesday night at Madison La Follette.

