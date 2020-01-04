Janesville Parker's wrestling team dominated the Bradford Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings had four individual champions en route to winning the team title.
Parker finished with 198 points, with Westosha Central second with 163 and Kenosha Bradford third with 134.
"Today it was really fun to watch our guys wrestle," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "They're continuing to believe in the system and where it can take them.
"As long as we keep working hard, we'll continue to have success."
Parker's individual champions were Ian Ramirez (106), Blake Krueger (132), Jakob Williams (138) and Bryce Heerey (182).
Deezle Richards, Drexel Norman, Nicolas Lux and Salvador Acosta finished second for the Vikings.
Bradford Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Parker 198, Westosha Central 163, Kenosha Bradford 134, Shoreland 85, Milwaukee Marshall 77.5, Madison West 77, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 73.5, Racine St. Catherine's 72, Clinton 59, Palmyra-Eagle 43
TITLE MATCHES
106--Ian Ramirez (JP) pinned Mason Gill (Shore) 2:44
113--Jose Perez (MRR) major dec. over Deezle Richards (JP) 10-0
120--Ben Schimanski (Shore) pinned Dominic Torres (MRR) 5:57
126--Corbin Ramos (KB) pinned Drexel Norman (JP) :41
132--Blake Krueger (JP) pinned Sebastian Rosales (KB) 3:31
138--Jakob Williams (JP) dec. Abel Castillo (KB) 12-8
145--Cole Ramos (KB) major dec. over Layth Jaraba (MRR) 15-5
152--Taylor Johnson (Shore) pinned Nicolas Lux (JP) 3:57
160--Carson Widmer (KB) pinned Daniel Brown (MW) 1:48
170--Jacob Seward (WC) pinned Austin Pogreba (PE) :34
182--Bryce Heerey (JP) pinned Azarion Waits (MM) 3:28
195--Jake Pronschinske (PE) major dec. over Salvador Acosta (JP) 11-1
220--Corbin Spencer (WC) pinned Josh Powers (MM) 3:04
285--Vencio Vasquez (KB) pinned Christopher Christensen (WC) 3:39