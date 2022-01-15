WAUKESHA

Cayden Brandenburg continues to shine for Janesville Parker's wrestling team.

The sophomore went 5-0 Saturday to lead the Vikings to a third-place finish at the Wolverine Duals. Brandendurg won all five matches with first-period pins.

Waukesha West won the team title by going 5-0. Kenosha Tremper was second at 4-1 and Parker third at 3-2. The Vikings defeated Kenosha County Lutheran, Milwaukee Riverside and Wisconsin Lutheran.

"We lost to Tremper by a point or we would've gotten second place," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "Waukesha West was really good and beat us pretty handily, but otherwise, we wrestled pretty well.

"Cayden just continues to get the job done. He just comes out and takes care of business."

Freshman Carter Wesley finished 4-1 at 182 pounds for the Vikings.

Parker wrestles at crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Tuesday.

Wolverine Duals

FINAL RESULTS

Waukesha West, 5-0; Kenosha Tremper, 4-1; Janesville Parker 3-2; Kenosha County Lutheran, 2-3; Milwaukee Riverside, 1-4; Wisconsin Lutheran, 0-5

PARKER RESULTS

Parker 43, Kenosha County Lutheran 37

Kenosha Tremper 37, Parker 36

Parker 48, Riverside 33

Waukesha West 50, Parker 30

Parker 47, Wisconsin Lutheran 24

Craig 60, West 12--The Cougars won by forfeit in nine weight classes in posting the Big Eight Conference dual-meet win.

Jack Ryan won by pin for Craig at 170 pounds.

CRAIG 60, WEST 12

106, 120, 132, 138, 145, 160, 182, 195 and 220--Craig won by forfeit; 113 and 126--double forfeit

152--Leonardo Ruggiero (W) pinned Jacob Brown 5:28; 170--Jack Ryan (C) pinned Patrick Burke 3:27; 285--Demorian Thompson (W) pinned George Greene 3:52

