Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
WAUKESHA
Cayden Brandenburg continues to shine for Janesville Parker's wrestling team.
The sophomore went 5-0 Saturday to lead the Vikings to a third-place finish at the Wolverine Duals. Brandendurg won all five matches with first-period pins.
Waukesha West won the team title by going 5-0. Kenosha Tremper was second at 4-1 and Parker third at 3-2. The Vikings defeated Kenosha County Lutheran, Milwaukee Riverside and Wisconsin Lutheran.
"We lost to Tremper by a point or we would've gotten second place," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "Waukesha West was really good and beat us pretty handily, but otherwise, we wrestled pretty well.
"Cayden just continues to get the job done. He just comes out and takes care of business."
Freshman Carter Wesley finished 4-1 at 182 pounds for the Vikings.
Parker wrestles at crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
FINAL RESULTS
Waukesha West, 5-0; Kenosha Tremper, 4-1; Janesville Parker 3-2; Kenosha County Lutheran, 2-3; Milwaukee Riverside, 1-4; Wisconsin Lutheran, 0-5
PARKER RESULTS
Parker 43, Kenosha County Lutheran 37
Kenosha Tremper 37, Parker 36
Parker 48, Riverside 33
Waukesha West 50, Parker 30
Parker 47, Wisconsin Lutheran 24
Craig 60, West 12--The Cougars won by forfeit in nine weight classes in posting the Big Eight Conference dual-meet win.
Jack Ryan won by pin for Craig at 170 pounds.
CRAIG 60, WEST 12
106, 120, 132, 138, 145, 160, 182, 195 and 220--Craig won by forfeit; 113 and 126--double forfeit
152--Leonardo Ruggiero (W) pinned Jacob Brown 5:28; 170--Jack Ryan (C) pinned Patrick Burke 3:27; 285--Demorian Thompson (W) pinned George Greene 3:52
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!