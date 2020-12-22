JANESVILLE
The Kaster-Cramer Cup will have a new home this year.
Named in honor of legendary city wrestling coaches Joe Kaster of Janesville Craig and Ron Cramer of Janesville Parker, the K-C Cup has resided in Craig’s trophy case since it was unveiled in 2012.
The Cougars came into Tuesday’s nonconference dual meet having won 12 straight matchups against their crosstown rivals.
That streak came to an end Tuesday night.
Parker got early pins from freshmen Cadden Jazee, Nate Peters and Cayden Brandenburg, along with a pivotal pin from Treyvon Sanda late in the meet en route to a 40-37 win.
“This was all we’ve talked about since the beginning of the season,” Sanda said of beating Craig. “Coach has been drilling us every day about how important it was, and that’s why we’ve worked so hard.”
The victory was Parker’s first over Craig since a 39-36 win in the 2009-10 season.
Craig rallied from an early deficit, but Sanda’s pin at 182 gave Parker an insurmountable 40-21 lead with three matches left.
Sanda, a junior, missed all of last season with an ACL injury. Coming back healthy, he said beating Craig was goal No. 1 for him and his teammates.
“Coach has been preaching to go out there each and every time and try to make it your match, so that’s what I did tonight,” Sanda said.
“I wanted to control tempo and control the match.”
Parker started strong. A forfeit at 106 gave the Vikings a 6-0 lead, and pins by Kazee (113), Peters (120) and Brandenburg (132) pushed the advantage to 24-6.
Craig got pins from Juan Armas (126), Hunter Klietz (138) and Jack Ryan (170) to eventually cut the deficit to 34-21 with four matches left, but Sanda’s pin at 182 gave Parker an insurmountable 19-point lead with only three matches left.
Parker coach Shane Fleming said the Kaster-Cramer Cup will look good in the school’s trophy case.
“It’s never been in there, and now that it’s going in there,” Fleming said. “Let’s hope we can keep it for a while.
“But really, I thought it was a very exciting and stressful meet. I thought the effort for both teams was outstanding. Even during a pandemic, it was wrestling as usual, and that’s what everybody wants to see.”
COVID-19 guidelines did make for a much different, more laid-back atmosphere. Each Parker wrestler was allowed two fans to attend, and everyone wore a mask, even the wrestlers. Matches were held on two mats, with one mat being sanitized while the other was in use.
Craig also got wins from Braeden Hopkins (220), Joe Smith (195) and Tobias Spieth (145).
Parker’s other wins came from Nick Lux (160) and Dominic Dransfield (152).
Craig coach Mark Mullen was sorry to see the long winning streak come to an end but said his team had its chances to keep it going.
“Parker was the better team tonight. There’s really not much else to say,” Mullen said. “If a couple of matches go the other way, or we get somebody to wrestle at 106 instead of a forfeit, we probably come out of here with a win.
“But at least the kids got a chance to wrestle. Not everybody is getting that opportunity. I just wish the results were better.”
Craig hosts Edgerton on Tuesday. Parker wrestles at Beloit Turner on the same night.
PARKER 40, CRAIG 37
106—Allie Craker (P) won by forfeit; 113—Caden Kazee (P) pinned Jose Chaves 5:24; 120—Nate Peters (P) pinned Audre Dozier 3:07; 126—Juan Armas (C) pinned Deezle Richards 2:42; 132—Cayden Brandenburg (P) pinned Koda Jimenez :36; 138—Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Carter Herbst 4:31; 145—Tobias Speith (C) dec. Drexel Norman 5-4
152—Dominic Dransfield (P) major dec. over Andrew Craddick 14-6; 160—Nick Lux (P) pinned Jacob Smith 5:08; 170—Jack Ryan (C) pinned Jacob Law 4:31; 182—Treyvon Sanda (P) pinned Grant Mullen 3:31; 195—Joe Smith (C) major dec. over Salvador Acosta 9-0; 215—Braeden Hopkins (C) pinned Andrew Nichols 3:37; 285—Brady Schenk (C) won by forfeit.
PARKER VS. CRAIG ALL-TIME WRESTLING RESULTS
1967-68: Parker wins 28-12 and 24-22
1968-69: Craig wins 21-19 and 35-9
1969-70: Parker wins 27-15
1970-71: Parker wins 26-19; Craig wins 25-19
1971-72: Parker wins 33-15
1972-73: Parker wins 42-8
1973-74: Parker wins 27-21
1974-75: Craig wins 22-21
1975-76: Parker wins 28-16
1976-77: Parker wins 29-21
1977-78: Parker wins 37-20
1978-79: Parker wins 34-13
1979-80: Parker wins 27-26
1980-81: Parker wins 41-14
1981-82: Parker wins 50-6
1982-83: Parker wins 44-14
1983-84: Parker wins 35-11
1984-85: Parker wins 31-19
1985-86: Parker wins 36-16
1986-87: Parker wins 46-12
1987-88: Parker wins 42-8
1988-89: Parker wins 44-18
1989-90: Parker wins 40-17
1990-91: Parker wins 52-8
1991-92: Parker wins 51-7
1992-93: Parker wins 38-20
1993-94: Parker wins 34-22
1994-95: Craig wins 30-26
1995-96: Parker wins 33-30
1996-97: Parker wins 43-21
1997-98: Craig wins 31-21
1998-99: Craig wins 33-30
1999-2000: Craig wins 30-21
2000-01: Craig wins 27-19
2001-02: Craig wins 40-13
2002-03: Craig wins 39-28
2003-04: Craig wins 46-16
2004-05: Craig wins 31-28
2005-06: Craig wins 42-27
2006-07: Parker wins 29-13
2007-08: Parker wins 30-13
2008-09: Craig wins 40-31
2009-10: Parker wins 39-36
2010-11: Craig wins 43-33
2011-12: Craig wins 43-31
2012-13: Craig wins 60-21
2013-14: Craig wins 60-15 and 61-14
2014-15: Craig wins 52-19
2015-16: Craig wins 49-24
2016-17: Craig wins 63-17 and 64-12
2017-18: Craig wins 69-11
2018-19: Craig wins 63-12
2019-20: Craig wins 59-18.