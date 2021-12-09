JANESVILLE

The Janesville Parker wrestling team pulled away from Sun Prairie on Thursday night in the Big Eight Conference dual-meet opener for both teams.

Parker got pins Blake Krueger, Cayden Brandenburg, Elijah Thurman, Tre Sanda and Jackson Kent en route to a 48-26 win.

The Vikings also got wins from Shawn Sobczak and Deezle Richards.

"It was a great way to start the conference season," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "It got a little nerve-wracking after we took a big early lead, but Shawn (Sobczak's) win at 132 was huge for us."

Parker will compete in the Edgerton Duals on Saturday.

PARKER 48, SUN PRAIRIE 26

106—Christopher Anderson (SP) pinned Mason Rooney :23; 113—Brennan Hoffman (SP) major dec. over Tracey Kessler 15-2; 120—Parker Olson (SP) pinned Nathaniel Peters 1:29; 126—Shawn Sobczak (P) dec. Dylan Muehlenberg 12-6; 132—Drexel Norman (P) won by forfeit; 138—Luke Pleiss (P) won by forfeit; 145—Blake Krueger (P) pinned Alex DeZiel 2:49.

152—Cayden Brandenburg (P) pinned Mason Borgardt 1:18; 160—Deezle Richards (P) dec. Braeden Gunderson 5-0; 170—Elija Thurman (P) pinned Seth Kosky 2:44; 182—Tre Sanda (P) pinned Jaxon Johnson 3:04; 195—Isaiah Horan (SP) pinned Carter Wesley 5:24; 220—Jackson Kent (P) pinned Ethan Yang 2:00; 285—Kamron Sarbacker (SP) dec. Leo Acosta 5-2.

Starting weight—145.

