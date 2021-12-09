Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Parker wrestling team pulled away from Sun Prairie on Thursday night in the Big Eight Conference dual-meet opener for both teams.
Parker got pins Blake Krueger, Cayden Brandenburg, Elijah Thurman, Tre Sanda and Jackson Kent en route to a 48-26 win.
The Vikings also got wins from Shawn Sobczak and Deezle Richards.
"It was a great way to start the conference season," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "It got a little nerve-wracking after we took a big early lead, but Shawn (Sobczak's) win at 132 was huge for us."
Parker will compete in the Edgerton Duals on Saturday.
PARKER 48, SUN PRAIRIE 26
106—Christopher Anderson (SP) pinned Mason Rooney :23; 113—Brennan Hoffman (SP) major dec. over Tracey Kessler 15-2; 120—Parker Olson (SP) pinned Nathaniel Peters 1:29; 126—Shawn Sobczak (P) dec. Dylan Muehlenberg 12-6; 132—Drexel Norman (P) won by forfeit; 138—Luke Pleiss (P) won by forfeit; 145—Blake Krueger (P) pinned Alex DeZiel 2:49.
152—Cayden Brandenburg (P) pinned Mason Borgardt 1:18; 160—Deezle Richards (P) dec. Braeden Gunderson 5-0; 170—Elija Thurman (P) pinned Seth Kosky 2:44; 182—Tre Sanda (P) pinned Jaxon Johnson 3:04; 195—Isaiah Horan (SP) pinned Carter Wesley 5:24; 220—Jackson Kent (P) pinned Ethan Yang 2:00; 285—Kamron Sarbacker (SP) dec. Leo Acosta 5-2.
Starting weight—145.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!