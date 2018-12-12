Janesville Parker’s wrestling team improved its Big Eight Conference dual meet record to 3-0 Wednesday night.

Sparked by pins in the last four matches, Parker cruised to a 57-24 victory over host Madison La Follette.

“So far this season, the lower weights have been the ones to lead us,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “But tonight, it was the upper weights that carried us.

“The kids are working hard and getting better every day. That’s all we can ask of them.”

Winning by pin for Parker were Drexel Norman, Damian Quaerna, Nicolas Villarello, Bryce Heerey, Salvador Acosta and Nathan White. Jakob Williams and Nicolas Lux also won for the Vikings.

Parker competes in the two-day West Allis Central Tournament beginning Friday night.

PARKER 57, LA FOLLETTE 24

106—Ian Ramirez (P) won by forfeit; 113—Dominic Flores (L) won by injury default over Brady Abb; 120—Drexel Norman (P) pinned Jack Jensen 2:18; 126—Edward Pazdziora (L) pinned Blake Krueger 1:17; 132—Michael Flores (L) pinned Cory Jordan 3:50; 138—Jakob Williams (P) major dec. over Judah Sparkman 13-0; 145—Nicolas Lux (P) won by tech. fall over James Lacey 19-4

152—Kyle Smith (L) pinned Dominic Dransfield 1:11; 160—Damian Quaerna (P) pinned Matthew Crawford :43; 170—Jacob Law (P) won by forfeit; 182—Nicolas Villarello (P) pinned Lexus Browning :15; 195—Bryce Heerey (P) pinned Adam Northington :33; 220—Salvador Acosta (P) pinned Noah Meiller 1:54; 285—Nathan White (P) pinned Simon Lederhilger 1:11.

Starting weight—106.

