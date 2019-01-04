01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker High's wrestling team opened the 2019 portion of its schedule with a convincing win Friday. 

The Vikings totaled six pins and won 10 of 14 matches en route to a 51-19 Big Eight Conference dual win over Beloit Memorial. 

"We had that winter break and we came back on fire," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "We haven't beaten Beloit in the eight years I've been up here."

Parker's Luke Pleiss (113), Drexel Norman (120), Blake Krueger (126), Jakob Williams (132), Jacob Bell (170) and Salvador Acosta (220) all won via pin. Nicolas Lux, Alec Anderson and Nathan White earned decisions. 

The Vikings improved to 4-1 in Big Eight duals. 

Parker travels to Kenosha Bradford for a tournament Saturday. 

JANESVILLE PARKER 51, BELOIT MEMORIAL 19

106--Ian Ramirez (JP) by forfeit. 113--Luke Pleiss (JP) pinned Alan Lopez, 2:37. 120--Drexel Norman (JP) pinned Edwin Mora, 1:55. 126--Blake Krueger (JP) pinned Brandon Perez, 1:31. 132--Jakob Williams (JP) pinned Carlos Lopez, 3:08. 138--Nicolas Lux (JP) dec. Marco Olivera, 11-4. 145--Dakota Kopplin (BM) maj. dec Dominic Dransfield, 15-3. 152--Devon Hayes (BM) pinned Tyzik Horan, 1:05. 160--Fernando Badillo (BM) dec. Treveon Sanda, 10-4. 170--Jacob Law (JP) pinned Christian Bell, 2:51. 182--Alec Anderson (JP) dec. Mario Mendoza, 10-4. 195--Tyler Sireri (BM) pinned Andrew Nickols, 1:29. 220--Salvador Acosta (JP) pinned Nathaniel Andrews, 1:59. 285--Nathan White (JP) dec. Ryan Caudle, 10-3. 

