Cayden Brandenburg led Janesville Parker's wrestling team to a third-place finish at the Cramer/Brown Invitational on Saturday.
The sophomore Brandenburg went 4-0 to help the Vikings to a 2-2 record.
Prairie du Chien dominated in winning all four of its dual meets and winning the team title with a 4-0 record. Monroe was second at 3-1.
Parker coach Shane Fleming said his team had an up-and-down day.
"The one thing I will say is that we were not as good today as I thought we would be," Fleming said. "We learned that we have a lot of work to do next week.
"But Cayden was very impressive. He's the real deal and wrestled very well against real good competition."
FINAL RESULTS
Prairie du Chien, 4-0; Monroe, 3-1; Janesville Parker, 2-2; Edgerton, 1-3; Kenosha Bradford, 0-4
Round 1
Prairie du Chien def. Edgerton 78-0; Parker def. enosha Bradford/Reuther 51-18
Round 2
Monroe def. Parker 42-36; Prairie du Chien def. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 72-12
Round 3
Monroe def. Edgerton 41-33; Prairie du Chien def. Parker 56-18
Round 4
Edgerton def. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 42-33; Prairie du Chien def. Monroe 56-16
Round 5
Parker def. Edgerton 66-18; Monroe def. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 48-24
Craig fifth at Nicolet Knight Scramble--The Cougars, behind a second-place finish from Jack Ryan at 170 pounds, finished fifth Saturday at the Glendale Nicolet Scramble.
State powerhouse Kaukauna won the team title with 256 points, with host Nicolet second at 222.5.
Craig got third-place finishes from Andre Dozier at 120 Gavin Bailey at 195.
