Janesville Parker’s wrestlers are making it a habit of getting into some close dual matches this season.
As long as the Vikings continue coming out on top, they’ll take it.
Cayden Brandenburg’s win by pin at 132 pounds sealed a victory at East Troy on Thursday night, and Parker improved to 4-0 in dual meets this year with a 42-37 win.
“It was right down to the wire again, but at least we’re coming out on the right side,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “It was a good wrestling meet all around, but a little close.”
Parker got pins from Jakob Williams (145 pounds) and Nic Lux (160) in two of the first three matches, but it trailed 16-12 after five matches.
Treveon Sanda put the Vikings back in the lead for good, when he got a second-period pin at 195 pounds and then Salvador Acosta followed with a pin at 220.
“Tre Sanda, we were losing when he came up, and he went out there and got a pin to put us on top,” Fleming said. “And then Cayden wrestled great when we needed him to. He just went right out there and took it to him.”
Thanks to a couple forfeits, the Vikings led, but just 36-31, when Brandenburg took the mat. He earned pin at 1:36 to put Parker up 11 with one match left.
The Vikings added a dual meet against Sun Prairie to their schedule and will face the Cardinals on Saturday.
PARKER 42, EAST TROY 37
145—Jakob Williams (P) pinned Aaron Mueller, 1:50. 152—Drake Kulick (ET) pinned Dominic Dransfield, 2:40. 160—Nic Lux (P) pinned Jack Bower, 3:21. 170--Connor Paullin (ET) pinned Elijah Thurman, 2:36. 182—Blake Kaber (ET) maj. dec. Jacob Law, 21-12. 195—Treveon Sanda (P) pinned Kyle Nelson, 3:20. Salvador Acosta (P) pinned Jacob Markley, 1:05. 285—Max Hudson (ET) pinned Andrew Nichols, 1:12. 106—Allie Cracker (P) by forf. 113—Jonah Edwards (ET) pinned Cadden Kazee, 1:27. 120—Nate Peyers (P) by forf. 126—Cole McPherson (ET) dec. Deezle Richards, 7-5. 132—Cayden Brandenburg (P) pinned Spencer Johnson, 1:36. 138—Wyatt Kegley (ET) pinned Drexel Normal, 1:10.