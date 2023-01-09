01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Mason Rooney, Nathaniel Peters, Shawn Sobczak, Cayden Brandenburg and Elija Thurman each placed first in their respective weight classes in Janesville Parker’s victory at the Bradford Invitational in Kenosha. The Vikings scored 230 points — 90 more than second-place Clinton — on Saturday.

Rooney (15-8) recorded two pins in the tournament and one decision at 106 pounds. Peters (14-3) pinned all three of his opponents at 120 pounds on Saturday.

