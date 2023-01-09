Mason Rooney, Nathaniel Peters, Shawn Sobczak, Cayden Brandenburg and Elija Thurman each placed first in their respective weight classes in Janesville Parker’s victory at the Bradford Invitational in Kenosha. The Vikings scored 230 points — 90 more than second-place Clinton — on Saturday.
Rooney (15-8) recorded two pins in the tournament and one decision at 106 pounds. Peters (14-3) pinned all three of his opponents at 120 pounds on Saturday.
Sobczak (14-3) won a 10-2 major decision against Chet Pelli of Westosha Central in the 132-pound first place match.
Brandenburg (22-2) won the 160-pound weight class after he pinned Whitefish Bay’s Ari Mapes at 1:39 in the championship match. Thurman (19-3) also recorded a pin in his first-place match at 170 pounds against Joey Kayon of Shoreland at 3:34.
“We are wrestling really well as team now and we need to keep it rolling for our tri-dual on Wednesday night at Parker against Madison West and Middleton,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said.
Clinton second with six top-three finishes
Clinton scored 140 points en route to its second place finish.
Braydyn Collins (113), Chase Adrian-Welsh (138) and Cody Sullivan (152) placed second while D’Angelo Vernon (132), Gabe Brown (160) and Van Jensen (285) took thirds to lead Clinton to second place in the 16-team meet.
The Cougars also picked up a fourth from Kameron Christiansen (182) and fifths from Owen Harwick (126), Logan Hendricks (145), DJ Vernon (170) and Jace Holloway (195).
TOP AREA FINISHERS
106—Mason Rooney (JP), 15-8, first place.
113—Braydyn Collins (C), 12-11, second place; Addison Friedrichs (JP), 7-8, third place.
120—Nathaniel Peters (JP), 14-3, first place.
126—Madex Norman (JP), 15-6, third place; Owen Harwick (C), 9-9, fifth place.
132—Shawn Sobczak (JP), 14-3, first place; D‘Angelo Vernon (C), 13-7, third place.
138—Chase Adrian-Welsh (C), 8-8, second place; Ian Straight (JP), 5-7, third place.