JANSVILLE
Janesville Parker's wrestling team completed the trifecta Saturday.
The Vikings lost dual meets to Janesville Craig, Beloit Turner and Sun Prairie last season.
After pinning its way past Sun Prairie on Saturday, Parker was able to beat all three of those teams this season.
Parker used six pins against Sun Prairie en route to a dominating 60-18 nonconference win. The Vikings finished the regular season with a 5-0 record.
"I couldn't be happier and more proud of this team," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "To go out and beat three teams that beat us last year says a lot about how hard these kids have worked, and how much they've overcome despite everything that's going on around them.
"And I'm most happy for our seniors. Jakob Williams, Nick Lux, Salvador Acosta and Andrew Nichols didn't even know if they'd get a chance to wrestle this year."
Williams and junior Treyvon Sanda are both unbeaten on the season for the Vikings. Williams moved up to 152 pounds Saturday and won by pin in 2:56.
"The key for me going forward is to keep up the hard work," Williams said. "Put in the work that no one else wants to.
"It has been a hard year, so you have to keep motivated each and every match, and do what you came there to do."
Parker trailed 15-12 after four matches but then buried the Cardinals. Nate Peters and Deezle Richards both won by pin to give the Vikings a 24-15 lead and the rout was on. Pins from Dominic Dransfield, Williams, Lux and Elijah Thurman stretched the lead to 54-18.
Parker competes in the WIAA Division 1 regional next Saturday at Mukwonago.
PARKER 60, SUN PRAIRIE 18
106--Christopher Anderson (SP) won by forfeit; 113--Parker Olson (SP) pinned Cadden Kazee 3:45; 120--Nate Peters (P) pinned Dylan Muehlenberg :50; 126--Deezle Richards (P) pinned Rachel Zych :34; 132--Cayden Brandenburg (P) won by forfeit; 138--Ryan Rivest (SP) dec. Drexel Norman 4-2 (OT); 145--Dominic Dransfield (P) pinned Braeden Gunderson 2:20
152--Jakob Williams (P) pinned Quinn Hess 2:56; 160--Nick Lux (P) pinned Kayden Yang :22; 170--Elijah Thurman (P) pinned Austin Weber :48; 182--Treyvon Sanda (P) won by forfeit; 195--Salvador Acosta (P) won by forfeit; 220--Seth Kasten (P) won by forfeit; 285--Isaiah Horan (SP) dec. Andrew Nichols 10-5