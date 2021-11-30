JANESVILLE
In his first three seasons as Janesville Parker’s wrestling coach, Shane Fleming’s primary goal was to reenergize the once-storied program.
After dominating the Big Eight Conference for almost three decades, Parker was stuck in mediocrity, often forced to forfeit a number of weight classes due to low numbers.
Fleming, the only WIAA state champion in program history, has firmly planted his stamp on the revival. Numbers are up; forfeits are down.
And last season, the Vikings went unbeaten in dual meets, including the end of a 12-match losing streak against crosstown rival Janesville Craig.
The program is back on solid ground.
“We’re done with being happy at just getting better,” Fleming said. “Now it’s time to win. And we’ve got the pieces in place to make that happen.
“We’ve got a number of goals this season, but No. 1 is to win the Big Eight (Conference championship).”
A strong senior class fuels the Vikings’ expectations for the 2021-22 season, which begins Saturday when they play host to the Cramer/Brown Invitational.
Heading the list of seniors is Jakob Williams, a state qualifier as a sophomore. Williams will likely wrestle at 152 this season.
“Jakob wrestles year-round, and it’s basically his life,” Fleming said. “There’s no reason he can’t end up his season at state, and I expect he will.”
Senior Tre Sanda gets the nod at 182, joined by Blake Krueger at 138, Drexel Norman at 132 and Tracey Kessler at 113.
Kessler will have a first to look forward to this season, as the WIAA will for the first time hold a girls-only state tournament in La Crosse on Jan. 29.
“Tracey’s going to break some boys’ hearts this season. She’s a good wrestler,” Fleming said. “And Tre is a kid who’s going to give a lot of opponents trouble because he’s so big and strong.”
“Blake didn’t wrestle last year because of COVID, but he’s looked strong. Drexel, when all the lights come on and he realizes how good he can be, has a chance to have a big season for us.”
Cayden Brandenburg had a breakout freshman season a year ago and is poised to repeat at 145 this season. Junior Deezle Richards was a conference runner-up in 2019 and wrestles at 160 this season.
“Starting at 132 with Drexel, we are really strong up through Tre at 182,” Fleming said. “There’s not a weak link in seven straight weight classes. That’s what has us so excited about the season.”
Freshman Mason Rooney is the top candidate at 106, with sophomore Nate Peters at 120. Freshman Shawn Sobczak is the likely opener at 126. Eli Thurman is the starter at 170, with freshman Carter Wesley at 195. Junior Jackson Kent is at 220, and freshman Leo Acosta will hold down the spot at 285.
“We’re going to have some younger kids in the lineup, but they’re kids that know how to wrestle and that we have confidence in,” Fleming said.
”What’s hurt us in the past is not being able to stay off our backs. I don’t think that’s going to be a problem this year. We’ve got too much talent up and down the lineup.”
JANESVILLE PARKER
2021-22 WRESTLING SCHEDULE
(All matches 7 p.m. unless noted)
December: 4—Cramer/Brown Invitational, 9 a.m.; 7—Beloit Turner; 9—Sun Prairie; 11—at Edgerton Tournament, 9 a.m.; 15—Madison East; 27—at Mid-States Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.; 28—at Mid-States Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.
January: 8—at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; 13—Madison La Follette; 15—at Waukesha West Invitational, 9 a.m.; 18—at Janesville Craig; 21—at Beloit Memorial; 28—Big Eight Showcase, 6:30 p.m.; 29—at Pewaukee Invitational, 8 a.m.
February: 5—at Big Eight Conference tournament, Verona, 10 a.m.; 12—at WIAA Division 1 regional, Milton, 9 a.m.; 19—at WIAA sectional, Fort Atkinson, 9:30 a.m; 24-26—at WIAA state tournament, Kohl Center, Madison.