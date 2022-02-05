VERONA
The Janesville Parker wrestling team doubled its pleasure Saturday afternoon.
One week after winning the Big Eight Conference dual meet title, the Vikings added the tournament title.
Thanks to Cayden Brandenburg's title at 145 pounds and place-winners in 12 of 14 weight classes, Parker won the team title with 202 points. The Big Eight tournament title was the the program's first since 2009. Sun Prairie finished second with 186 and Janesville Craig was fourth at 173.
Parker coach Shane Fleming said his team accomplished goal No. 1 of the season.
"We wanted a Big Eight title and got two of them," Fleming said. "It was a total team effort, and that's what it takes to win any tournament.
"Cayden led us like he done all season, but to win today with only one champion tells you just how well we wrestled as a team. It's great to have Parker back on top of Big Eight wrestling where it belongs."
Brandenburg improved to 28-2 on the season by winning easily at 145. The sophomore won all three of his matches by pin and beat Madison Memorial's Brody Weiler for the third time this season in the title bout.
Tre Sanda (182), Carter Wesley (195) and Drexel Norman (132) all finished second for the Vikings.
Hunter Klietz gave the city two champions on the day.; The Craig senior improved to 28-3 on the season by winning the 138-pound title.
"Hunter's been on a mission and that continued today," Craig coach Jason Vogt said. "He's really locked in right now.
"And as a team, I was very happy with how we wrestled today. With what we've gone through with illnesses and injuries, to finish fourth and not have anyone wrestling at two weight classes is pretty good."
Craig's Jack Ryan (170) and George Greene (285) both finished second.
Craig and Parker both compete in the WIAA Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday.
Badger Conference
Milton has taken over as King of the Badger Conference.
The Red Hawks capped off an impressive regular season by easily capturing the conference tournament title Saturday.
Milton finished with 372.5, well ahead of runner-up Reedsburg at 246.5. Longtime Badger powerhouse and three-time defending Division 1 state champion Stoughton was a distant third at 228.
Milton got individual titles from freshman Aiden Slama at 113; junior Royce Nilo at 145; senior Michael Schliem at 160; sophomore Aeoden Sinclair at 170 and senior Kade Desormeau at 182.
Rock Valley
Evansville continues to rule the roost in the Rock Valley.
The Blue Devils rolled to the conference tournament title on Saturday with 248.5 points. Whitewater was second with 208.
Evansville had individual champions Blake Frey (106), Danny Heiser (120) and Owen Heiser (182).
Whitewater and Beloit Turner both had three champions each.
Big Eight
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Parker 202, Sun Prairie 186, Middleton 182.5, Janesville Craig 173, Verona 147, Madison Memorial 138.5, Madison East 130, Beloit Memorial 76.5, Madison La Follette 64.5, Madison West 9
TITLE AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
106--Title: Christopher Anderson (SP) pinned Miguel Martinez (BM) 1:24; Third: Blake Baldis (ML) won by injury default over Isaiah Gibbs (JC)
113--Title: Jonah Dennis (Mid) pinned Brennan Hoffman (SP) 1:27; Third: Tracey Kessler (JP)
120--Title: Parker Olson (SP) pinned Nestor Garcia-Gonzales (MM) 5:54; Third: Alan Lopez (BM) dec. Nathaniel Peters (JP) 6-4
126--Title: Owen West (BM) pinned Seth Howald (Mid) 3:31; Third: Manuel Gonzalez-Jimenez (ME) major dec, over Shawn Sobczak (JP) 21-9
132--Title: Walker Hargrove (Mid) pinned Drexel Norman (JP) 1:47; Third: Landon Colson (JC) pinned Teague Justman (SP) 2:57
138--Title: Hunter Klietz (JC) dec. Mikel Myadze (ME) 4-3; Third: Blake Krueger (JP) major dec. over Elijah Vance (Mid) 14-4
145--Title: Cayden Brandenburg (JP) pinned Brody Weiler (MM) 3:17; Third: Alex DeZiel (SP) pinned Seth Bunn (Mid) 3:24
152--Title: Muhammad Saneh (ME) dec. Brock Weiler (MM) 6-4; Third: Mason Borgardt (SP) dec. Leonardo Ruggiero (MW) 4-3
160--Title: Gavin Gall (Mid) pinned Josh Swartz (MM) 1:44; Third: Atticus Marse (V) pinned Sebastian Getchell (JC) 5:15
170--Title: Bryce Falk (Mid) dec. Jack Ryan (JC) 12-8;m Third: Elija Thurman (JP) pinned Corbin Smith (SP) 3:04
182--Title: Cael Wozniak (V) pinned Tre Sanda (JP) 3:34. Third: Bryan Guevara (ME) pinned Jaxon Johnson (SP) 5:13
195--Title: Isaiah Horan (SP) dec. Carter Wesley (JP) 14-10; Third: Gavin Bailey (JC) pinned Jimmy Shields (V) 1:15
220--Title: Jackson Mankowski (ML) tech. fall over Adam Murphy (V) 17-2; Third: Patrick Jones (JC) dec. Angel Tejeda (ME) 9-4
285--Title: Jay Hanson (V) pinned George Greene (JC) 1:24; Third: Ben Esqueda (ME) dec. Kamron Sarbacker (SP) 9-7
Rock Valley
TEAM SCORES
Evansville 248.5, Whitewater 208, Beloit Turner 203, East Troy 132.5, Big Foot/Williams Bay 110, Brodhead/Juda 102, Edgerton 101.5, Clinton 91, Jefferson 49
TITLE AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
106--Title: Blake Frey (Ev) pinned Jarvis Porcaro (Wh) 1:02; Third: Kaleb Jose (J) pinned Braydyn Collins (Cl) 3:01
113--Title: Chase Rodriguez (BF) dec. Gunner Katzenmeyer (Ev) 9-4; Third: Brayden Ward (BT) pinned Aiden DeBlare (J) 4:47
120--Title: Danny Heiser (Ev) tech. fall over Jonah Edwards (ET) 15-0; Third: Zack Ries (BT) pinned CJ Tomomitsu (Wh) 2:12
126--Title: Cole McPherson (ET) dc. Connor Friend (Wh) 6-0; Third: Austin Cocroft (BF) pinned Camden Staver (Ev) 5:32
132--Joe Lohman (B/J) dec. Ashton Robinson (BF) 10-3; Third: Wyatt Nelson (Ev) pinned Ethan Kastenmeier (Ed) :27
138--Title: Marcus McIntyre (B/J) pinned Cristian Carreno (BF) 1:01; Third: Justin Teague (BT) pinned Caleb Miller (Ev) 2:30
145--Title: Marcus Deporter (Wh) major dec. over Nathan Pozzani (BT) 12-3; Third: Braden Troeger (Ed) pinned Seth Mansfield (B/J) 1:37
152--Title: Jon Torsini (BT) pinned Cody Sullivan (Cl) 4:47; Third: Aaron Porras (Wh) pinned Nathaniel Hoyt (BF) 3:12
160--Title: Carter Friend (Wh) dec. Ricky Braunschweig (Ev) 9-3; Third: Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Beau Allison (Ed) 1:22
170--Jackson Burk (BT) pinned DJ Vernon (Cl) 2:27; Third: Charlie Braunschweig (Ev) dec. Gage Farrington 5-0
182--Title: Owen Heiser (Ev) pinned Ethan Stengel (Ed) :39; Third: Kameron Christiansen (Cl) pinned Hunter Grinke (BT) 3:26
195--Title: Cal Ries (BT) dec. Liam Speich (Ev) 11-7; Third: Blake Kader (ET) pinned Hector Arnodo (Wh) 5:40
220--Title: Mason Deporter (Wh) major dec, over Baylin Crull (Ev) 12-0; Third: Jaxon Teague (BT) dec. Jacob Wienke (Ed) 10-3
285--Title: Max Hudson (ET) pinned Tucker Peterson (Ev) 1:08; Third: Leo Ortiz (Wh) won by injury default over Anthony Hamilton (BT)
Badger Conference
TEAM SCORES
Milton 372.5, Reedsburg 246.5, Stoughton 228, Beaver Dam 184.5, Portage 184, Watertown 149.5, Monroe 125.5, Fort Atkinson 119.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 117.5, Baraboo 117, Waunakee 104, Sauk Prairie 99, DeForest 92, Oregon 90, Mount Horeb 28
TITLE AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
106--Title: Treynor Curtin (Reed) pinned Jesse Reid (Mil) 1:01; Third: Rolando Trevino (BD) pinned Finn Mulligan (Wat) 2:53
113--Title: Aiden Slama (Mil) dec. Kade Parrish (Reed) 3-0; Third: Bryce Volla (FA) tech. fall over Jayson Kreier (Port) 18-3
120--Title: Chance Suddeth (St) dec. Peyton Oberg (Bar) 8-2; Third: Ian Hamilton (Waun) pinned Noah Howarth (FA) 2:35
126--Title: Chase Beckett (Por) dec. Matt Haldiman (Mil) 9-4; Third: Jaden Denman (MG) major dec. over Jayden Freie (Waun) 13-5
132--Title: Nicolar Rivera (St) tech. fall over Kyler Neuberger (BD) 18-3; Third: Christian Schuh (Mo) pinned Lukaas Harms (Mil) 5:58
138--Title: Jack Dubach (Mon) pinned Brandon Liddle (Or) 5:54; Third: Hunter Kielszewski (Mil) dec. Caden Schneider (Reed) 6-1
145--Title: Royce Nilo (Mil) dec. Oscar Wilkowski (Wat) 3-0; Third: Brady Schuh (Mon) major dec. over Connor Goorsky (Bar) 16-4
152--Title: Lowell Arnold (Por) dec. Trenton Dow (St) 6-2; Third: Ryan Bergman (Wat) pinned Bryan Yanke (Reed) 3:24
160--Title: Michael Schliem (Mil) major dec. over Aiden Worden (FA) 13-0; Third: John Ruth (Or) pinned Logan Thomas (BD) 1:52
170--Aeodon Sinclair (Mil) dec. Brody Hemauer (DeF) 11-5; Third: Devin Judd (Reed) dec. Luke Rux (MG) 8-1
182--Title: Kade Desormeau (Mil) pinned Elijah Bauer (DeF) 1:24; Third: Luke Statz (BAr) won by forfeit over Braden Holleman (Wat)
195--Title: Gabriel Klatt (BD) dec. Charlie Eckert (Mil) 9-3; Third: Jon Harman (St) major dec. over Jack Callen (Por) 18-9
220--Title: Guenther Switzer (MG) dec. Beckett Spilde (St) 10-3; Third: Jesus Gonzalez (Reed) pinned Nick Ludowese (BD) 5:06
285--Title: Griffin Empey (St) pinned Nolan Vils (SP) :26; Third: Isaac Bunker (Mon) pinned Javier Moytol-Hernandez (Por) 1:25
Trailways South
TEAM SCORES
Horicon and Markesan 192, Orfordville Parkview 124, Green Lake/Princeton 93, Johnson Creek 79, Pardeeville 77.5, Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph 73.5, Dodgeland 51, Deerfield 47, Palmyra-Eagle 22, Lourdes Academy 21.5, Hustisford 20.5, Oakfield 16
PARKVIEW TOP FINISHERS
106--Slater Valley second place
113--Connor Flippin third place
126--Ian Suer fourth place
132--Evan Suer third place
145--Jean-Luc Cramer fourth place
170--Sam Schwengels third place
220--Wesley Egan third place
285--Brennen Brewster third place