Big Eight champions once again!
For the first time since the 2010-11 season, Janesville Parker's wrestling team has won the Big Eight's dual meet title.
The Vikings throttled Verona 54-24 at the Big Eight Showcase on Friday in a battle of the East Division and West Division dual meet winners.
Parker got pins at eight weight classes and jumped out to a 30-0 lead.
"They were hungry," Parker coach Shane Fleming said of his team. "We talked all week about how this is your time and your story, and this is your chance to go out and write it.
"We started out at the perfect weight class, and after that, the pins became contagious. It was a great night for Parker wrestling."
Winning by pin for Parker were Nate Peters, Shawn Sobczak, Blake Krueger, Cayden Brandenburg, Tre Sanda, Carter Wesley, Mason Rooney and Tracey Kessler.
Parker wrestles Saturday at the Pewaukee Duals.
PARKER 54, VERONA 24
106--Mason Rooney (P) pinned Tayvron Howard 2:36; 113--Tracey Kessler (P) pinned Will Neureth 3:23; 120--Nate Peters (P) pinned Makaylle Moore 2:29; 126--Shawn Sobzcak (P) pinned Jacob Munson 2:42; 132--Drexel Norman (P) won by forfeit; 138--Blake Krueger (P) pinned Bryson Kundinger 3:13; 145--Cayden Brandenburg (P) pinned Max Schroeder :32
152--Brett Burrs (V) dec. Deezle Richards 7-2; 160--Atticus Marca (V) pinned Carson Jacobson 2:44; 170--Nolan Witkowski (SP) dec. Eli Thurman 8-2; 182--Tre Sanda (P) pinned Cael Wozniak :49; 195--Carter Wesley (P) pinned Jimmy Shields :59; 220--Adam Murphy (V) pinned Jackson Kent 1:27; 285--Jay Hanson (V) pinned Dean Glenmore 1:21
