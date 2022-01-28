JANESVILLE
The Janesville Parker wrestling team is the Big Eight Conference champion once again.
For the first time since the 2010-11 season, Janesville Parker's wrestling team has won the Big Eight dual-meet title.
The Vikings throttled Verona 54-24 at the Big Eight Showcase on Friday in a battle of the East Division and West Division dual-meet winners.
Parker got pins at eight weight classes and jumped out to a 30-0 lead.
"They were hungry," Parker coach Shane Fleming said of his team. "We talked all week about how this is your time and your story, and this is your chance to go out and write it.
"We started out at the perfect weight class and after that the pins became contagious. It was a great night for Parker wrestling."
Winning by pin for Parker were Nate Peters, Shawn Sobczak, Blake Krueger, Cayden Brandenburg, Tre Sanda, Carter Wesley, Mason Rooney and Tracey Kessler.
Parker wrestles Saturday in the Pewaukee Duals.
PARKER 54, VERONA 24
106 pounds—Mason Rooney (P) pinned Tayvron Howard, 2:36; 113—Tracey Kessler (P) pinned Will Neureth, 3:23; 120—Nate Peters (P) pinned Makaylle Moore, 2:29; 126—Shawn Sobzcak (P) pinned Jacob Munson, 2:42; 132—Drexel Norman (P) won by forfeit; 138—Blake Krueger (P) pinned Bryson Kundinger, 3:13; 145—Cayden Brandenburg (P) pinned Max Schroeder, :32.
152—Brett Burrs (V) dec. Deezle Richards, 7-2; 160—Atticus Marca (V) pinned Carson Jacobson, 2:44; 170—Nolan Witkowski (SP) dec. Eli Thurman, 8-2; 182—Tre Sanda (P) pinned Cael Wozniak, :49; 195—Carter Wesley (P) pinned Jimmy Shields, :59; 220—Adam Murphy (V) pinned Jackson Kent, 1:27; 285—Jay Hanson (V) pinned Dean Glenmore, 1:21.
Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Craig 30—At the Big Eight Showcase, Sun Prairie earned seven pin victories and won two matches by forfeit to defeat the Cougars. For Craig, Hunter Klietz won by pin at 138 pounds, Andrew Craddick won by pin at 160 and and Jack Ryan won by pin at 170. The Cougars also won two weight classes by forfeit.
SUN PRAIRIE 54, CRAIG 30
126—Parker Olson (SP) pinned Koda Jimenez, 2:30. 132—Teague Justman (SP) pinned Gage Romack, 1:05. 138—Hunter Klietz (JC) pinned Braeden Gunderson, 3:24. 145—Alex DeZiel (SP) pinned Jacob Brown, 0:38. 152—Mason Borgardt (SP) pinned Dominick Albrecht, 3:05. 160—Andrew Craddick (JC) pinned Seth Kosky, 3:46. 170—Jack Ryan (JC) pinned Corbin Smith, 2:55. 182—Jaxon Johnson (SP) pinned Isaah Foges, 2:37. 195—Isaiah Horan (SP) pinned Gavin Bailey, 3:10. 113—Brennan Hoffman (SP) pinned Isaiah Gibbs, 0:44. 106, 120—Sun Prairie won forfeit. 220, 285—Janesville Craig won forfeits.
Parker fourth at Pirate Duals--The Vikings went 2-3 to finish fourth at the Pirate Duals in Pewaukee on Saturday.
Parker defeated Green Bay Preble and Madison Memorial, but lost to Ashwaubenon, Brookfield East and host Pewaukee.
Carter Wesley led the Vikings by going 4-1.
"We had a so-so day," coach Fleming said. "This weekend was all about Friday night and winning the Big Eight title. We didn't have our full team today."