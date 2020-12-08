Lodi's wrestling program utilized two mats as a safety measure during Tuesday's season-opening high school dual meet.
Janesville Parker's wrestlers did their best to pin opponents' shoulders to both of them.
The Vikings used five pins to earn a 40-36 nonconference road victory.
"It was just nice to be back wrestling," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "I didn't realize I missed it that much.
"We obviously need to work on conditioning, but I'm sure everyone does given the late start. Otherwise it was a great start."
Parker fell behind 12-0 but got on the scoreboard thanks to Nick Lux's decision at 160 pounds and Jacob Law's second-period pin at 170.
When Tre Sanda (195) and Sal Acosta (220) got back-to-back pins, the Vikings grabbed the lead for good.
Leading 28-24, Vikings freshmen Caden Kazee and Nathaniel Peters each registered pins at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively, and that lead was enough to hold on against the Blue Devils.
"To have two freshmen get back-to-back pins was exciting," Fleming said. "They definitely showed they weren't afraid, they just went out and got after it."
Parker is off until its crosstown rivalry dual against Janesville Craig in two weeks.
PARKER 40, LODI 36
145--Mason Lane (L) pinned Drexel Norman, 1:55. 152--Zane Licht (L) by forfeit. 160--Nick Lux (P) maj. dec. Ashton McDonald, 12-4. 170--Jacob Law (P) pinned Will Long, 2:56. 182--AJ Tritt (L) pinned Brett Lux, 2:41. 195--Trae Sanda (P) pinned Kaleb Bowman, 2:08. 220--Sal Acosta (P) pinned Preston Kelley, 1:41.
285--Andrew Nichols (P) by forfeit. 106--Drew Loehner (L) by forfeit. 113--Caden Kazee (P) pinned Levi Ness, 1:15. 120--Nathaniel Peters (P) pinned Evan Slary, 2:22. 126--Owen Breunig (L) pinned Owen Pittenger, 5:24. 132--Chandler Curtis (L) dec. Cayden Brandenberg, 6-2. 138--Dean Finney (L) dec. Deezle Richards, 6-4.