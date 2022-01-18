JANESVILLE ^p
And a freshman shall lead them.
With his team trailing late and city bragging rights on the line, Janesville Parker’s Shawn Sobczak picked up the biggest victory of his young wrestling career Tuesday night.
Sobczak’s pin at 126 pounds was the difference-maker for the Vikings in a 45-32 dual meet win over crosstown rival Janesville Craig.
Parker improved to 5-0 in Big Eight Conference dual meets and clinched the East Division title heading into the conference’s Showcase Classic on Jan. 29.
In the 60th meeting between the two city schools, Parker now leads 33-27 and retained the Kaster-Cramer Cup for the second consecutive year.
Parker trailed 26-24 before Sobczak’s pivotal pin at 126.
“It was all about effort,” Sobczak said. “I was walking back and forth before the match telling myself that I had to win for our team.
“I got the chicken-wing through that I was working on, (and I) was able to get his arm out and got him with the pin.”
The meet started with Craig getting pins from Andrew Craddick at 160 and Jack Ryan at 170 to open a 12-0 lead. Parker responded with pins from Carter Wesley at 182 and Tre Sanda at 195 to tie the match.
The Cougars won the next three matches to open up a 26-12 lead before the Vikings staged their comeback.
A Craig forfeit at 113 cut Parker’s deficit to 26-18, and Nate Peters’ pin at 120 made it 26-24. Sobzcak then delivered the upset win at 126 to push the Vikings over the top.
“The one thing I’ll say about Shawn is that he wrestles his heart out every time he goes out there, and we needed that tonight,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “He was the underdog coming in, no question about that, and he rose to the occasion tonight.
“Once we went ahead, and with Cayden still having to wrestle, I knew we were in pretty good shape. It was a great team win, and being able to hold onto the Kaster-Cramer Cup is a big deal.”
Parker’s Drexel Norman followed Sobczak’s win with a pin at 132 to push the lead to 36-26.
Craig’s Hunter Klietz followed with a pin at 138 to make it 36-32, but Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg then ended the suspense with a first-period pin at 145 to seal the win. The sophomore Brandenburg, ranked fifth in the state, improved to 23-1 on the season.
The meet ended with Parker’s Blake Krueger scoring a reversal with one second left to claim an 8-7 victory.
Craig first-year coach Jason Vogt was disappointed in the result but not in his team’s effort. The Cougars were missing two starters out of the lineup.
“It was an exciting match and that’s what you’d expect,” Vogt said. “We knew coming in that there were quite a few toss-up matches, and unfortunately, Parker won more of them than we did.
“Giving them six points at 113 hurt us. We started out well but just couldn’t finish.”
PARKER 45, CRAIG 32
106—Isaiah Gibbs (C) pinned Mason Rooney, 3:35; 113—Tracey Kessler (P) won by forfeit; 120—Nate Peters (P) pinned Andre Dozier, 3:30; 126—Shawn Sobczak (P) pinned Koda Jimenez, 5:43; 132—Drexel Norman (P) pinned Landon Colson, 2:43; 138—Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Luke Pleiss, 5:59; 145—Cayden Brandenburg (P) pinned Dominick Albrecht, :59.
152—Blake Krueger (P) dec. Tobias Speth, 8-7; 160—Andrew Craddick (C) pinned Carlson Jacobson, 5:30; 170—Jack Ryan (C) pinned Elija Thurman, :50; 182—Carter Wesley (P) pinned Teegan Burdick, 1:03; 195—Tre Sanda (P) pinned Gavin Bailey, 1:16; 220—Patrick Jones (C) tech. fall over Jackson Kent, 19-3; 285—George Greene (C) dec. Dean Glenmore, 4-2.