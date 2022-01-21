The Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker wrestling teams rolled to Big Eight Conference dual meet wins on Friday.
Parker remained unbeaten in the East Division with a 66-15 victory over Beloit Memorial.
Craig beat up Madison Memorial 60-18.
In clinching a spot in the championship meet at the Big Eight Showcase Tournament, Parker got six pins.
"The highlight for us was to keep the momentum going heading into the Showcase," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "We now get a chance to wrestle against Verona and win the Big Eight regular-season title, which was one of our top goals."
Craig got seven pins en route to the decisive win.
"We moved Andrew Craddick up to 160 for the second straight match and he came up with another pin," Craig coach Jason Vogt said.
"And overall, I thought we wrestled well."
Craig competes in the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday.
PARKER 66, BELOIT 15
106--Miguel Martinez (B) pinned Mason Rooney 2:49; 113--Tracey Kessler (P) won by forfeit; 120--Alan Lopez (B) dec. Nate Peters 9-3; 126--Owen West (B) pinned Shane Sobczak :58; 132--Drexel Norman (P) pinned Diego Gama 1:44; 138--Avery Keller (P) pinned Andres Mora 1:32; 145--Cayden Brandenburg (P) won by forfeit
152--Carter Herbst (P) won by forfeit; 160--Carson Jacobson (P) pinned Sylon Southall 3:43; 170--Elijah Thurman (P) pinned Jaheim Bryant :56; 182--Tre Sanda (P) won by forfeit; 195--Carter Wesley (P) won by forfeit; 220--Jackson Kent (P) pinned Quniton Conner 1:42; 285--Dean Glenmore (P) pinned Miguel Majia 1:32
CRAIG 60, MEMORIAL 18
106--Isaiah Gibbs (C) won by forfeit; 113--Double forfeit; 120--Andre Dozier (C) won by forfeit; 126--Koda Jimenez (C) pinned Devin Schallert :35; 132--Landon Colson (C) pinned Xander Godar :16; 138--Hunter Kleitz (C) pinned Zolan Walker 3:20; 145--Brody Weller (M) pinned Dominick Albrecht 4:45
152--Brock Weller (M) pinned Jacob Brown 2:21; 160--Andrew Craddick (C) pinned Josh Swartz 3:50; 170--Jack Ryan (C) pinned Anthony Waters 1:45; 182--Jakobe Godbolt (M) won by injury default; 195--Gavin Bailey (C) pinned Rodolfo Juarez :52; 220--Patrick Jones (C) pinned Brady Sailing :32; 285--George Greene (C) won by forfeit
