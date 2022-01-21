The Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker wrestling teams rolled to Big Eight Conference dual-meet victories Friday.
Parker remained unbeaten in the East Division with a 66-15 victory over Beloit Memorial.
Craig beat up Madison Memorial 60-18.
In clinching a spot in the championship match of the Big Eight Showcase Tournament, Parker got six pins.
"The highlight for us was to keep the momentum going heading into the Showcase," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "We now get a chance to wrestle against Verona and win the Big Eight regular-season title, which was one of our top goals."
Craig wrestlers picked up seven pins en route to the decisive victory.
"We moved Andrew Craddick up to 160 (pounds) for the second straight match and he came up with another pin," Craig coach Jason Vogt said. "Overall, I thought we wrestled well."
PARKER 66, BELOIT 15
106—Miguel Martinez (B) pinned Mason Rooney 2:49; 113—Tracey Kessler (P) won by forfeit; 120—Alan Lopez (B) dec. Nate Peters 9-3; 126—Owen West (B) pinned Shane Sobczak :58; 132—Drexel Norman (P) pinned Diego Gama 1:44; 138—Avery Keller (P) pinned Andres Mora 1:32; 145—Cayden Brandenburg (P) won by forfeit.
152—Carter Herbst (P) won by forfeit; 160—Carson Jacobson (P) pinned Sylon Southall 3:43; 170—Elijah Thurman (P) pinned Jaheim Bryant :56; 182—Tre Sanda (P) won by forfeit; 195—Carter Wesley (P) won by forfeit; 220—Jackson Kent (P) pinned Quniton Conner 1:42; 285—Dean Glenmore (P) pinned Miguel Majia 1:32.
CRAIG 60, MEMORIAL 18
106—Isaiah Gibbs (C) won by forfeit; 113—Double forfeit; 120—Andre Dozier (C) won by forfeit; 126—Koda Jimenez (C) pinned Devin Schallert :35; 132—Landon Colson (C) pinned Xander Godar :16; 138—Hunter Kleitz (C) pinned Zolan Walker 3:20; 145—Brody Weller (M) pinned Dominick Albrecht 4:45.
152—Brock Weller (M) pinned Jacob Brown 2:21; 160—Andrew Craddick (C) pinned Josh Swartz 3:50; 170—Jack Ryan (C) pinned Anthony Waters 1:45; 182—Jakobe Godbolt (M) won by injury default; 195—Gavin Bailey (C) pinned Rodolfo Juarez :52; 220—Patrick Jones (C) pinned Brady Sailing :32; 285—George Greene (C) won by forfeit.
Klietz, Ryan finish second at Terry Kramer Open--Hunter Klietz and Jack Ryan finished second at 138 and 170 pounds, respectively, to lead Craig to a 10th-place finish at the Terry Kramer Open on Saturday.
Iowa-Grant won the team title with 390.5, with Prairie du Chien finishing second with 375.5.
Patrick Jones finished fifth for Craig at 220.
Terry Kramer Open
At Fort Atkinson
TEAM SCORES
Iowa Grant 390.5, Prairie du Chein 375.5, Slinger 260, Waterford 259, Lomira 238.5, East Troy 237, Mineral Point 236, Pewaukee 233, Kenosha Tremper 209, Janesville Craig 198.5, Fort Atkinson 189.5, Sauk Prairie 181.5, Sun Prairie 170, Kewaskum 161, Kiel 122.5, Edgerton 114, West Allis Nathan Hale 98
Craig's top finishers--Hunter Klietz, second at 138; Jack Ryan second at 170; Patrick Jones fifth at 220