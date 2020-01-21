Janesville Parker’s wrestling team wrapped up the dual meet portion of the Big Eight Conference season with a win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday night.
Parker got pins from Drexel Norman, Jakob Williams, Dominic Dransfield, Nic Lux and Jacob Law en route to the 40-33 win.
Parker finished 3-1 in the West Division standings. The Vikings will wrestle Middleton for third place in the conference during the Varsity Showcase at Madison La Follette on Friday night.
“There was a lot of energy in the building tonight with what’s gone on this week,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming, whose father passed away Monday. “The effort was great tonight up and down the lineup.
“It’s too bad we couldn’t wrestle Craig again for the Big Eight title, but a couple of injuries really cost us.”
Other winners for Parker against Beloit were Eli Thurman and Owen Pittinger.
PARKER 40, BELOIT 33106—Owen Pittinger (P) won by forfeit; 113—Alan Lopez (B) dec. Deezle Richards 6-3; 120—Edwin Mora (B) pinned Carter Herbst 3:39. 126—Paul Allen (B) pinned Luke Pleiss 1:50; 132—Drexel Norman (P) pinned Juan Orziel 3:52; 138—Jakob Williams (P) pinned Aaron Rodgers 1:05; 145—Dominic Dransfield (P) pinned Sylon Southa :50
152—Eli Thurman (P) major dec. over Karian Munoz 16-3; 160—Nic Lux (P) pinned Karle Beiz 1:27; 170—Jacob Law (P) pinned Cesar Lopez 3:58; 182—Mario Mendoza (B) pinned Nick Villarello 3:57; 195—Tyler Streci (B) dec. Bryce Heerey 4-2; 220—Jaime Flores (B) dec. Salvador Acosta 12-6; 285—Miles Martin (B) pinned Adam Marshal 1:05
Starting weight—195