MILTON

Mukwonago is the top-ranked high school wrestling team in Division 1, featuring eight stated-ranked wrestlers and three more on the honorable mention list.

There isn’t a tougher test in the state right now than the Warriors.

The test proved to be a bit too tough Wednesday for Milton High. The Red Hawks lost to Mukwonago 54-18 in a nonconference dual in Milton.

Milton won three of the first five matches, but Mukwonago ended the dual with nine straight victories.

“Tough night for a lot of kids, but a good night for some,” Milton head coach Patrick Jauch said. “The key is you win or you learn and just move forward and get better.”

The Warriors won the first two matches of the night at 220 and 285 pounds, but the Red Hawks got on the board in the third match.

Sophomore Riley Nilo, the fourth-ranked wrestler in the state at 106 pounds, earned a fall 3 minutes, 39 seconds into the 106-pound bout against sophomore Brady Wierzbicki.

“Riley was good and patient,” Jauch said. “He started to get frustrated, but he figured it out.”

Freshman Matt Haldiman followed up the pin with another fall at 113 pounds. Haldiman’s came 1:32 into the first period against freshman Blake Roberts.

Up 12-9, the Red Hawks won their third straight match of the night at 120 pounds. Freshman Royce Nilo won via injury against sophomore Jake Wisinski.

It looked like sophomore Hunter Kieliszewski was going to make it four straight for Milton, but he was taken down in the final seconds of the third period and was defeated by junior Antonio Klinkerfues, 8-7.

“Hunter was right there in that match,” Jauch said. “The kid he faced was a good kid, tough kid.”

Mukwonago went on to roll from there, winning the final eight matches.

Vikings top Red Hawk reserves

Milton’s reserve team took on Janesville Parker Wednesday night, and the Vikings defeated the Red Hawks, 44-30.

“We want to start wrestling Milton because they’re one of the best programs around,” Janesville Parker head coach Shane Fleming said. “The environment here was great. The competition was great.”

The Vikings and Milton were supposed to wrestle a varsity dual, but the Red Hawks inadvertently scheduled Mukwonago on the same date.

“That was out of our control,” Fleming said.

Parker was led by sophomore Luke Pleiss (120), sophomore Drexel Norman (126) and senior Bryce Heerey (182) who all picked up pins.

Heerey’s pin came 1:38 into the first period.

“Bryce Heerey at 182 is wrestling great,” Fleming said. “He went out, picked up the guy and pinned him right away. He was the bright spot tonight for sure.”

Parker also got major decision victories from sophomore Jakob Williams and junior Nicolas Lux. Williams won 12-0 at 138 pounds over junior Trey Smith and Lux triumphed 17-4 over junior Andrew Hoard.

Freshman Quinn Williams (160), senior Johnny Bogner (170), senior Brody Reed (285) all earned victories via fall for the Red Hawks in their defeat.

Milton wrestles in an invitational Friday at Port Washington High School at 4 p.m. Janesville Parker will square off with Beloit Memorial in Big Eight wrestling Friday in Janesville at 7 p.m.

{div id=”divBdy” class=”bdyItmPrt”}{div}{div style=”background-color: white ”}{div style=”margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0 ” dir=”ltr”}

{span style=”font-weight: normal ” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}MUKWONAGO 54, MILTON 18{/span}{/span}{/span}{/div}{div style=”margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0 ” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”font-weight: normal ” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}132, 145, 195 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Mukwonago received a forfeit{/span}{/span}{/span}{/div}{div style=”margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0 ” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”font-weight: normal ” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}106 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Riley Nilo, Mil., pinned Wierzbicki, 3:39 {/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}113 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Haldiman, Mil. pinned Roberts, 1:32 {/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}120 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Royce Nilo, Mil. injury over Wisinski {/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}126 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Klinkerfues, Muk., dec. Kieliszewski, 7-6 {/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}138 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Whittier, Muk., dec. Schultz, 11-4 {/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}152 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Jacobi, Muk., dec. Sanchez, 9-6 {/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}160 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Benn, Muk., pinned Desormeau, 2:16 {/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}170 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}Stromberg, Muk., pinned Travis Smith, 0:50 {/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}182 —{/span}{/span} {span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-variant: normal ”}McGillivray, Muk., pinned Stivarius, 1:49.{/span}{/span}{/span}{/div}{div style=”margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0 ” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”font-weight: normal ” dir=”ltr”} {/span}{span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-weight: normal; font-variant: normal ” dir=”ltr”}JANESVILLE PARKER 44, MILTON (JV) 30{/span}{/span}{/div}{pre style=”background-color: transparent; margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0 ” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-weight: normal; font-variant: normal ” dir=”ltr”}106, 113, 195, 285 — Janesville Parker received a forfeit{/span}{/span}{/pre}{pre style=”background-color: transparent; margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0 ” dir=”ltr”}{span style=”color: black; font-family: Arial; font-size: small ”}{span style=”font-size: 11pt; background-color: transparent; font-weight: normal; font-variant: normal ” dir=”ltr”}120 — Pleiss, JP, pinned Schoen, 2:39; 126 — Norman, JP, pinned Harms, 1:23; 132 — Shore, Mil., dec. Krueger, 7-6; 138—Williams, JP, major dec. Smith, 12-0; 145 — Haldiman, Mil., dec. Dransfield, 11-10; 152 — Lux, JP, major dec. Hoard, 17-4; 160 — Williams, Mil., pinned Thurman, 0:28 170 — Bogner, Mil., pinned Law, 0:44; 182 — Heerey, JP, pinned Eckert, 1:38; 220 — Peters, Mil., pinned Marshall, 1:43. {/span}{/span}{/pre}{div style=”margin-top: 14pt; margin-bottom: 14pt ”}{span style=”font-weight: normal ”} {/span}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}