The 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships in men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle took place this past week at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D.
The week-long event gave the best youth wrestlers in the country a chance to showcase their skills.
And you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that put on a better performance than Aeoden Sinclair.
The Milton High junior-to-be rolled to the 16U Freestyle title at 182 pounds. He outscored his seven opponents 75-1 and won every match by technical fall, including a 12-1 win over De’alcapon Veazy of Indiana in the championship match. In freestyle wrestling, a 10-point lead during any point of the match is considered a technical fall victory. At the high school level, a wrestler must be ahead by 15 points before it is considered a win by technical fall.
Sinclair said competing in an 18U tournament a month ago made Fargo’s tournament a much easier workload.
“The difference between wrestling 18U and 16U is huge,” Sinclair said. “The overall strength and experience that the other wrestlers have at 18U compared to 16U is not even close.
“When I got to this tournament (Fargo), I knew what I was capable of after wrestling against the older guys.”
Sinclair said the goal coming into Fargo wasn’t to try and overwhelm the field but to just go out and enjoy himself.
“When all is said and done, sports are supposed to be fun, so that’s how I try to approach things,” Sinclair said.
“The environment at Fargo is difficult. There’s really nowhere to go to warm-up, so you basically go into each and every match cold. It’s really hard to focus, so I tried to go into each match with the mindset to take control right away and get warmed up.”
Sinclair trains out of the Askren Wrestling Academy in Hartland and was one of two Askren wrestlers that won titles in Fargo. Kellen Wolbert of Hartland won the 113-pound 16U title.
After winning a WIAA Division 1 title at 170 pounds his sophomore year at Milton and now adding on a national title in Fargo, Sinclair is getting bombarded with college offers. He’s got a number of home visits set up for August 1.
The University of Wisconsin is half an hour from his home and has an up-and-coming program under head coach Chris Bono. Sinclair said the Badgers are certainly in the mix, but he knows he’s got time to find the best fit.
“I want to go somewhere where I’m more than just somebody that goes out and scores points for a team and then it’s on to the next match,” Sinclair said. “I want the college experience to be at a place where, like I said, sports is fun and it’s a great atmosphere.
That’s why I’m looking forward to the home visits. It’s a chance to really get to know the coaching staffs and a little more about each program.”
What those programs already know about Aeoden Sinclair is that he can now add national champion to an already impressive resume.
USMC 16U NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Fargo, N.D.
182 LBS
1st Aeoden Sinclair (Wisconsin) tech fall De’alcapon Veazy (Indiana), 12-1 3:05
3rd Adam Waters (Pennsylvania) tech fall Cittadino Tuttle (Minnesota), 11-0 2:47
5th Rocco Dellagatta (New Jersey) tech fall Caleb Marzolino (Pennsylvania), 10-0 0:49
7th Coby Merrill (California) tech fall Samuel Watkins (Kansas), 12-0 2:48