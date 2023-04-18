JVG_230419_NILO01
Milton senior Royce Nilo rides Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Corbin Ramos during the third-place match at 145 pounds at the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament in February at the Kohl Center in Madison. On Tuesday, Nilo announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

 Julie Swanson/J and J Doubletake Photography

Milton High School senior Royce Nilo will continue his successful wrestling career at the University of Wisconsin. Nilo announced Tuesday his commitment to the university.

In 2022-23, Nilo placed third in the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament at 145 pounds. He finished his senior season with a 46-5 record. His junior year, Nilo took sixth place in the state at the same weight.

