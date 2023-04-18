Milton senior Royce Nilo rides Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior Corbin Ramos during the third-place match at 145 pounds at the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament in February at the Kohl Center in Madison. On Tuesday, Nilo announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin.
Milton High School senior Royce Nilo will continue his successful wrestling career at the University of Wisconsin. Nilo announced Tuesday his commitment to the university.
In 2022-23, Nilo placed third in the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament at 145 pounds. He finished his senior season with a 46-5 record. His junior year, Nilo took sixth place in the state at the same weight.
Nilo was named to the 2022-23 Badger East Conference all-first team at 145 pounds.
“I’m so excited that Royce Nilo has made the decision to continue his wrestling career at the University of Wisconsin,” Milton wrestling coach Pat Jauch said. “He’s going to be a great Badger, and I just know that in a college wrestling room, the sky is the limit for him. I know that because of the person that he is. He is an excellent young man and I know he’s ready for the challenge of Division I wrestling. The Badgers got a good one with Royce Nilo, and I couldn’t be more proud to be associated with him.”
The senior was also a factor on Milton’s football team at safety. Nilo led the Red Hawks with 65 tackles last season
