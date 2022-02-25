Milton's Matt Haldiman and Aeoden Sinclair, along with brothers Danny and Owen Heiser of Evansville will wrestle for state championships Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
Danny, a freshman, and Owen, a junior both won Division 2 semifinal matches Friday. Owen improved to 53-0 at 170 pounds after a 17-2 win by technical fall in his Friday match. Owen wrestles Devin Wasley (48-0) of St. Croix Central in Saturday's title match.
Danny Heiser ran his record to 51-4 with an 8-5 win in his semifinal match at 113 pounds. He faces Luke Dux (31-4) of Neillsville in Saturday's final.
Sinclair continues to dominate in Division 1 at 170 pounds. The sophomore is now 47-1 after a 22-7 technical fall win in the semifinals. He wrestles Noah Mulvaney (46-1) of Hartland Arrowhead in the title match.
Haldiman (42-7), despite finishing second at the sectional meet, made his way into the finals with an 8-1 semifinal win. He meets two-time state champion Nicolar Rivera (52-0) of Stoughton in the title match.
Carter Friend (160) of Whitewater and Cole Hanson (182) of Delavan-Darien both lost Division 2 semifinal matches Friday but still have a chance to finish as high as third.
