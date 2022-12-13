Milton dominates DeForest on the mat in tuneup for Stoughton showdown. GAZETTE STAFF Dec 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Tyson Peach of Milton wrestles against Lucas Evans of DeForest in a dual meet at DeForest High School on Tuesday. Peter Lindblad/Adams Publishing Group Buy Now Milton's Tyler Rateike, top, wrestles DeForest's Taryn Callway in a Badger East Conference wrestling dual meet Tuesday night. Rateike won the match at 145 pounds by a 6-4 decision. Peter Lindblad/Adams Publishing Group Buy Now Milton's Royce Nilo wrestles Tucker Schmidt of DeForest at DeForest High School on Tuesday night. Nilo won the 152-pound match by pinfall. Peter Lindblad/Adams Publishing Group SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Milton Red Hawks dominated a Badger Conference wrestling meet in DeForest on Tuesday night.They won 13 of 14 weight classes, most by pinfall, for a final team score of 75-6.Milton's next match is another conference dual meet against Stoughton at Milton High School at 7 p.m. Friday.MILTON 75, DEFOREST 6106—Gabe Shaw (M) received forfeit113—Hayli Fletcher (M) received forfeit120—Madi Peach (M) over Easton Tiedt (D) (Fall)126—Matt Haldiman (M) over Errol Romeis (D) (Fall)132—Tyson Peach (M) over Owen Kelm (D) (Fall)138—Lucas Evans (D) over Kaiden Fitterer (M) (Fall)145—Tyler Rateike (M) over Taryn Callaway (D) (6-4)152—Royce Nilo (M) over Tucker Schmidt (D) (Fall)160—Kaleb Wendt (M) over Karsen Gear (D) (Fall)170—Justin Scherdin (M) over Michael Zulkoski (D) (Fall)182—Terrel Fisher (M) over Tucker Ringstand (D) (Fall)195—Quinn Williams (M) received forfeit220—Aeoden Sinclair (M) over Jahad Lewis (D) (Fall)285—Liam Droessler (M) over Hayden Mathews (D) (Fall) Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form