Finding the podium is the pinnacle for WIAA state wrestling qualifiers.
To do so, a top-six finish is required.
A number of area wrestlers have that goal in mind when the WIAA individual state tournament begins this afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker have two qualifiers each.
Craig seniors Mayson Maclennan (138) and Mitchell Schumann (195) each won Division 1 sectional titles, while Parker senior Bryce Heerey (182) and sophomore Jakob Williams (138) were sectional runners-up.
Maclennan, a two-time state qualifier, takes a 43-3 record into today’s opening-round match. He has one specific goal in mind.
“I’m hoping to get on the podium,” Maclennan said. “That’s been my goal all season.
“I’ve really worked on some things since losing at Mid-States, and I think I’m wrestling my best right now.”
Schumann takes a 39-7 record into his opener. He credits a win over Stoughton’s Rudy Detweiler at the sectional meet as being a big confidence booster.
Detweiler had beaten him earlier in the week at the team sectional meet.
“That was a big deal,” Schumann said of the win over Detweiler. “I know rankings don’t mean a whole lot now, but he was ranked higher than me and had already beaten me once.
“I know I have to take just one match at a time, but if I can win my first two matches and be wrestling on Friday night, I’ve got a good chance to get to the podium.”
Craig coach Mark Mullen said his two seniors are both locked in.
“You have to take the excitement of being there but not being satisfied, and I think they both are,” Mullen said. “You can’t take anything for granted right now, and they won’t.”
Parker has two wrestlers at state for the first time since 2008, and the last time before that was 1997.
Williams brings a 31-9 record into his first-round match. Four of his nine losses were to Maclennan.
Heerey is 34-8.
“The key for Jakob is he has to be on the offensive,” Parker coach and 1986 state champion Shane Fleming said. “He tends to be defensive and it has worked well, but at this stage you have to be on the attack.
“For Bryce, he has to stick with the basics and what has worked for him. Stick the half nelson and drag him to his back. Don’t try and finesse the other guy.”
Milton’s Riley Nilo and Lake Geneva Badger’s Jake Stritesky are back at state in Division 1 for the second straight year and hoping to medal once again.
Nilo, a sophomore, was sixth at 106 pounds last year and takes a 41-4 record into today’s opening-round match.
Stritesky, a senior, is 36-4 at 132 after finishing fifth at 120 last year.
WIAA state wrestling
At The Kohl Center
TODAY’S AREA MATCHES
Division 1
106—Riley Nilo (41-4), so., Milton vs. Jaxon Pernot (34-8), so., Mount Horeb; Joey Showalter (38-6), so., Elkhorn vs. Parker Kratochvill (41-5), so., Holmen
113—Josh Stritesky (35-5), sr., Badger vs. Justin Groshek (42-0), sr., Stevens Point
120—Royce Nilo (28-8) fr., Milton vs. Brett Skaug (25-14), fr., Brookfield East
126—Hunter Keileszewski (26-19), so., Milton vs. Jordan Craft (37-4), sr., Manitowoc
132—Jake Stritesky (36-4), sr., Badger vs. Aidan Ford (36-11), so., Slinger
138—Mayson Maclennan (43-3), sr., Janesville Craig vs. CJ Grisar (43-5), jr., Waukesha West; Jakob Williams (31-9), so., Janesville Parker vs. Mitchell Mesenbrink (8-0), so., Arrowhead
160—Kade Desormeau (31-17), so., Milton vs. Peter Hansen (38-6), jr., Hudson; Colman Karl (41-3), sr., Elkhorn Area vs. Ross Kaz (25-9), sr., Chippewa Falls
170—Aaron Taylor (35-13), sr., Elkhorn Area vs. Da’jun Johnson (33-0), sr., Whitefish Bay
182—Bryce Heerey (34-8), sr., Janesville Parker vs. Deiondre Williams (35-9), jr., Kimberly
195—Mitchell Schumann (39-7), sr., Janesville Craig vs. Hunter Jeranek (33-12), sr., Slinger
285—Kyle Freund (35-1), sr., Badger vs. John Pekar (35-10), sr., Franklin
Division 2113—Ryan Hazzard (38-6), sr., Edgerton vs. Drake Muellenbach (31-9), so., Campbellsport
120—Devon Harbison (42-5), sr., Beloit Turner vs. Treyton Ackman (40-5), so., Spencer
152—Carter Friend (35-10), so., Whitewater vs. Andrew Forsythe (39-3), sr., North Fond du Lac
195—Drew Ries (31-1), sr., Turner vs. Carter Grewe (25-6), so., Abbotsford
220—Trey Griinke (40-4), sr., Turner vs. Mac Strand (27-3), jr., Xavier
285—Reed Farrington (38-7), sr., Edgerton vs. Avery Hull (29-8), sr., North Fond du Lac
Division 3
152—Korben Brown (36-2), jr., Orfordville Parkview vs. Jordan Keegan (37-10), sr., Riverdale