Mayson MacLennan won the 138-pound division to lead Janesville Craig's wrestlers to a fifth-place finish Saturday at the Terry Kramer Open at Fort Atkinson High.
Slinger won the team title with 383.5 and Prairie du Chien was second at 369.5. Craig finished with 272.
MacLennan, a senior and state qualifier a year ago, continues to pile up the wins. He improved to 33-3 on the season thanks to three pins and a major decision in coasting to the title at 138.
"Mayson's got it rolling right now," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "He's determined to get back to state.
"And overall, I was pretty happy with the way we wrestled. We only brought 11 wrestlers, and this was a very good tournament with a number of state-ranked teams and individuals."
Craig senior Mitchell Schumann picked up his 100th career victory en route to a second-place finish at 195.
Marshall Getchell was third at 170.
Edgerton's Reed Farrington won the 285-pound title.
Terry Kramer Open
TEAM SCORES
Slinger 383.5, Prairie du Chien 369.5, Waterford 347, Kiel 301, Janesville Craig 272, Lomira 255, Fort Atkinson and Sauk Prairie 251, Edgerton 247, Pewaukee 247, West Allis Hale 213, Kewaskum 184.5, Kenosha Tremper 177, Plymouth 145, East Troy 139, St. John's Military 38
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106--Lucas Johnson (Wat) dec. Rhett Koenig (PDC) 8-5
113--Hudston Halter (Wat) dec. Noah Tonsor (Sling) 8-1
120--Carter Ziebell (Sling) dec. Andrew Schad (Kiel) 6-2
126--Hayden Halter (Wat) major dec. over Michael Parker (Sling) 11-2
132--Matt Rogge (PDC) dec. Josh Cherba (Wat) 9-7
138--Mayson MacLennan (JC) pinned Alex Gundrum (Lom) 1:54
145--Braeden Scoles (Kew) dec. Aidan Medora (STJ) 10-5
152--Braden Maertz (Kew) major dec. over Will French (Wat) 16-8
160--Trenton Saint (PDC) pinned Alex Kleinhans (Kiel) 2:34
170--Bradyn Saint (PDC) dec. Joe Skienar (Pew) 3-2
182--Marcus Hankins (SP) dec. Thomas Witkins (FA) 4-3 (SV)
195--Tyler Hannah (PDC) pinned Mitchell Schumann (JC) 1:31
220--Mike Gutoski (FA) pinned Simon Patterson (SP) 2:41
285--Reed Farrington (Edg) dec. Austin Rider (SP) 8-2