A successful run through the upper weight classes put Janesville Craig in position to win a wrestling dual at Lodi on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, some holes in the lineup at the lower weights cost the Cougars as the Blue Devils used a pin in the final match of the night to win 41-36.
"We wrestled well, but we just have to get our whole team back," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "We're not used to forfeiting four classes, which really affected the outcome of the match."
Craig won matches at all five of the heaviest weights. Jack Ryan (170), Grant Mullen (182), Joe Smith (195) and Braeden Hopkins (220) all earned pins, and Brady Schenk (285) won by forfeit.
The Cougars led 36-11 at that point.
"Our seniors did a great job tonight," Mullen said. "We knew we had to have all pins from those guys, and then it came down to that last match and they pinned us and won. We'll just keep working hard in practice."
Craig forfeited four of the final five matches, and Lodi's Evan Clary got a pin at 120 to seal the victory.
The Cougars wrestle at crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Tuesday.
LODI 41, CRAIG 36
138--Hunter Klietz (JC) dec. Dean Finney, 7-3. 145--Mason Lane (L) pinned Cody Johnson, 2:10. 152--Tobias Speth (JC) dec. Evan Stevenson, 8-3. 160--Zane Licht (L) tech. fall Andrew Craddick, 16-0 4:55. 170--Jack Ryan (JC) pinned Will Long, 1:19. 182--Grant Mullen (JC) pinned AJ Tritt, 1:32. 195--Joe Smith (JC) pinned Kaleb Bowman, 1:18. 220--Braeden Hopkins (JC) pinned Klayton Krueger, 1:18. 285--Brady Schenk (JC) by forf. 106--Drew Lochner (L) by forf. 113--Levi Ness (L) by forf. 120--Evan Clary (L) pinned Andre Dozier, 4:51. 126--Owen Breunig (L) by forf. 132--Chandler Curtis (L) by forf.