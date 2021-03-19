Rob Kostroun and Andy Lehman never would have guessed nearly a quarter century ago they would make such a successful partnership.
Kostroun is more of a people person. Lehman is better suited taken care of administrative work behind the scenes.
The former remains fairly stoic, while the latter has been known to wear his emotions on his sleeve.
One was the assistant wrestling coach at Evansville High and the other the head coach. Until they flip-flopped roles a few years in.
“They’re definitely good together; they balance each other out,” said Jordan Meyer, a four-time state wrestling qualifier who graduated from Evansville in 2016. “Andy is very excitable, whereas Kostroun is very calm and level-headed all the time.
“But they really just care a lot about everything.”
After a combined 52 years of coaching Evansville wrestling, Kostroun and Lehman decided after this past winter season that they will step down—together.
“We kind of planned it four or five years ago that we were going to set things up for a transition,” Kostroun said. “I’ve been surrounded by good people. Andy was here all 24 years I was here, and we’ve had other good assistants along the way, good parents, good kids. It was just an enjoyable experience all the way around.”
There is no arguing with the Blue Devils’ success on the mat during the run of Kostroun and Lehman. They captured a WIAA Division 2 regional title this winter, their eighth in a row.
The Rock Valley Conference did not crown sports champions this winter due to COVID-19 limiting some teams’ ability to play, but Evansville won nine straight league titles from 2012-20.
With no official conference duals this winter, Evansville, which for some of the tenure was a co-op with Albany, continues to ride a 58-match conference dual winning streak.
And yet while Kostroun and Lehman might have differing personality traits, they always remained steadfast to their ultimate mentality: Coaching wrestling was always much more about supporting student-athletes than any of those listed accomplishments.
“They aren’t really just caring about wrestling. I don’t think they really care much about the winning at all,” Meyer said. “They’re big about building character, both inside and outside of wrestling.
“Obviously they wanted to win, but it never seemed like they pushed that as a need. It was about building character and being a better person overall. And the wins just followed.”
“I know a lot of people want to measure the success of a program with wins and losses or championships, but we never focused on that,” Kostroun said. “It was about treating people right, supporting people, trying to balance the competitive nature of the sport with the responsibility of family and school, and supporting kids that wanted to do multiple activities.
“It wasn’t win titles or win tournaments or win duals, it was always experience-driven and being a family-oriented program. ... Those wins were outcomes of a process, and that process was our focus. How we did things was way more important than the outcome.
“At the end of the day, you have to look people in the eye and know you treated them right. And I’m not saying we’re perfect, but hopefully our body of work represents that we put people first.”
The partnership flourished over time.
Kostroun spent the past 19 seasons as the head coach after serving five as an assistant. Lehman was an assistant beginning in 1994, was the head coach from 1998-2003 and then flipped roles back to being an assistant under Kostroun in 2003.
Both Lehman, a physical education teacher at Evansville, and Kostroun, who teaches tech ed, described the situation as basically being co-head coaches, just without that official title.
“I kind of compare it to a successful marriage, in terms of we both have our strong suits,” Lehman said. “He’s more of a people person and has dealt with the personnel and any issues with athletes themselves. My strong suit was kind of doing the behind-the-scenes stuff—keeping the athletes eligible, having their body fat tests up to date, weigh-in stuff, kids with skin (conditions).
“We knew what the other guy was always doing and really complemented each other well in that way.”
Kostroun and Lehman said they were especially thankful for administrators who supported them throughout the years, and for groups of families and parents for their help.
Kostroun said he was glad he and Lehman were still in place for the COVID-riddled 2020-21 season. The program met its goal of making its way through the season without a virus-driven shutdown.
The two coaches also said they wanted to step away from the program when it was still set up to have success moving forward with a new head coach.
“I didn’t want to hang on too long and not have the program able to transition cleanly or to not have it be fun anymore,” Kostroun said. “I feel like we’re leaving on a high note and stepping aside at a place where the program is in good shape.”
What’s next for Kostroun and Lehman, who will continue teaching in Evansville? Kostroun said that is a hard question to grapple with, because wrestling has been a main part of his life since he was in eighth grade.
Both said much of the added free time will be spent with family.
Kostroun’s wife, Charity, teaches and coaches softball at Evansville. Their son, Matt, is a senior this year, and Mackenzie is a freshman.
Lehman said he is looking forward to crossing items off the honey-do list of his wife, Sara. Their children, Annika and Nick, are Evansville graduates.
“It was truly all a family affair,” Rob Kostroun said. “My time as a coach would not have been possible without the support of my wife, Charity. I am truly humbled by the support of my family and the Evansville community.”
Lehman joked that, given the rise in live streaming of high school events online, he and Kostroun might get in to doing commentary of wrestling meets.
“Maybe we’ll go from matside to up in the booth,” Lehman said with a laugh.
One thing is for certain: If Kostroun and Lehman wind up working together on something again, they’ve already got a blueprint for how to make that partnership thrive.