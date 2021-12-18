WEST ALLIS
Hunter Klietz was the star for the Janesville Craig wrestling team at the two-day E.H. Stech Invitational in West Allis that concluded Saturday.
The senior won four matches en route to winning the 138-pound title.
Longtime state powerhouse Wisconsin Rapids won the team title with 278.5 points, with Mukwonago finished second with 257. Craig was 14the overall.
Klietz improved to 11-0 on the season. He won his first match by pin and the next three by decision. He beat Germantown's Riese Thornberrry 13-7 in the championship match.
"Hunter won a weight class where two kids were ranked coming in, including the fifth-ranked wrestler in the state," Craig coach Jason Vogt said. "So that's a pretty big deal and tells you how well he wrestled.
"As a team, we're still battling some injuries and illness. We had two kids that were forced to drop out because of injury. We've got more than a week now to recover and get healthier."
Craig is off until competing in the two-day Mid-States Invitational at UW-Whitewater on Monday and Tuesday, December 27 and 28.
E.H. Stech Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Wisconsin Rapids 278.5, Mukwonago 257, Germantown 179, Nicolet 158.5, Coleman 157.5, New Berlin 126.5, Waterford 114.5, Kenosha Christian Life 100.5, Wauwatosa 87.5, Franklin 74, West Allis Central 64.5, Whitnall 57, Sussex Hamilton 51, Janesvllle Craig 50, Waukesha North 43.5, Watertown 37.5, South Milwaukee 30, Whitefish Bay 29.5, Grafton 27, Greenfield 17, Milwaukee Hamilton 10, Living Word Lutheran 2
Milton flattens Stoughton for the second time in a week--There appears to be a changing of the guard in Badger East Conference wrestling, as the Red Hawks beat the Vikings in a dual meet for second time in six days Friday night.
Milton got pins from Jesse Reid, Aiden Slama, Michael Schliem, Aeoden Sinclair and Kade Desormeau in handing Stoughton a rare conference dual-meet loss.
The Red Hawks had defeated Stoughton in the fifth-place match at last Saturday's Devil Duals.
MILTON 42, STOUGHTON 34
106--Mason Volkey (M) won by forfeit; 113--Jesse Reid (M) pinned Gabe Schneider 2:36; 120--Aiden Slama (M) pinned Joey Schenck 1:42; 126--Matt Haldiman (M) over Chance Suddeth 1-0; 132-- Nicolar Rivera (S) pinned Lukaas Harms 2:45; 138--Ethan Peterson (S) major dec. over Rowan Jauch 12-2; 145--Royce Nilo (M) dec. Cole Sarbacker 3-0
152--Trenton Dow (S) pinned Hunter Kieliszewski 3:24; 160--Michael Schliem (M) pinned Jose Gomez :42; 170-- Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Denver Schauff :33; 182--Kade Desormeau (M) pinned Niko Jemilo 1:30; 195--John Harman (S) pinned Charlie Eckert 3:48; 220--Beckett Spilde (S) [pinned Brayden Lee 3:02; 285--Griffin Empey (S) pinned Caleb Peters 1:09