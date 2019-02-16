ELKHORN

Keeanu Benton was all business Saturday.

The Janesville Craig senior spent less than three minutes on the mat en route to winning the 285-pound weight class at the Division 1 Elkhorn Sectional.

Benton (39-1) was one of three Cougars to advance to state. Juan Armas (113) and Mayson MacLennan (126) both finished second to earn automatic bids to next week's state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Elkhorn, led by 113-pound sectional champion Payton Jacobson, advanced four wrestlers to state.

Milton got two wrestlers through to state, while Lake Geneva Badger got a sectional championship from Jake Stritesky at 120.

Benton, last year's Division 1 runner-up and a University of Wisconsin football recruit, pinned all three of his opponents Saturday in the first period. He flattened Alex Nachtigal of Watertown in 1:20 in the title match.

"I wanted to spend as little time on the mat as necessary," Benton said. "Just come in and take care of business.

"Now, I can finally get ready for state. That's been my goal since last year. Make it back to state, but this time, win a state title."

Benton has been top-ranked in Division 1 all season, and his only loss came to the top-ranked wrestler in Division 2.

MacLennan and Armas took different paths in qualifying for state for the first time.

Armas lost his semifinal match to Jacobson, but then came back with an 8-3 win over Hunter Kieliszewski of Milton in the third-place match. The sophomore needed Jacobson to win the title bout, which he did, earning Armas a wrestleback against Stoughton's Alex Wicks for second-place and a trip to state. Armas manhandled Wicks 22-7 to earn the bid.

MacLennan improved to 44-4 in advancing to state. The junior won his first two matches before losing to Edward Wilkowski of Watertown in the title match. MacLennan already had beaten the third-place finisher, so there was no wrestleback for second.

Jacobson cruised to the title at 113. The sophomore improved to 37-7 on the season, including a 13-4 win over Wicks in finals.

"I'm excited for next week more than anything," Jacobson said of the state meet. "I want to do well, and hopefully, get to the top of the podium.

"Today was just kind of match by match, and save my energy for the end."

Jacobson will be joined at state by teammates Daniel Stilling (138), Colman Karl (160) and Aaron Taylor (170). Stilling, now 41-3, lost a tough 3-2 decision to top-ranked Hunter Lewis of Stoughton in the title match.

Stritesky rolled to the title at 120. The junior, now 40-3 on the season, outscored his three opponents 40-3.

Milton got second-place finishes from senior Mason Dutcher at 120 and freshman Riley Nilo at 106.

Top-ranked Stoughton dominated the meet. The Vikings had eight sectional champions, including Nicolar Rivera at 106. The freshman is the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class in the country and is now 51-0 this season.

Division 1

Elkhorn Sectional

TITLE AND SECOND-PLACE WRESTLEBACK MATCHES

(Top two qualify for state)

106--Title: Nicolar Rivera (Stoughton) pinned Riley Nilo (Milton) 3:49; Second-place wrestleback: Nilo dec. Josh Stritesky (Badger) 10-4

113--Title: Payton Jacobson (Elkhorn) major dec. over Alex Wicks (Stoughton) 13-4; Second-place wrestleback: Juan Armas (Craig) won by tech. fall over Wicks 22-7

120--Title: Jake Stritesky (Badger) major dec. over Mason Dutcher (Milton) 14-1

126--Title: Edward Wilkowski (Watertown) tech. fall over Mayson MacLennan (Craig) 16-0

132--Title: Braeden Whitehead (Stoughton) pinned Jacob Mindiola (Oconomowoc) 2:18; Second-place wrestleback: Mindiola pinned Steele Mallium (Oregon) :45

138--Title: Hunter Lewis (Stoughton) dec. Daniel Stilling (Elkhorn) 3-2; Second-place wrestleback: Stilling pinned Jefferson Kearby (Westosha Central) 1:39

145--Title: Luke Mechler (Stoughton) pinned Kyle Smith (La Follette) 1:49

152--Title: Gavin Model (Stoughton) major dec. over Keagan Lazar (Oconomowoc) 14-3; Second-place wrestleback: Lazar dec. Nick Logan (Watertown) 3-2

160--Title: Cade Spilde (Stoughton) dec. Colman Karl (Elkhorn) 8-3; Second-place wrestleback: Karl pinned Drew Heblor (Wilmot) 3:21

170--Title: Brandt Spilde (Stoughton) dec. Aaron Taylor (Elkhorn) 10-9

182--Title: Thomas Witkins (Fort Atkinson) major dec. over Larz Gough (Wilmot) 13-1

195--Title: Brooks Empey (Stoughton) pinned Tyler Sireci (Beloit) :17; Second-place wrestleback: Sireci pinned Brendan Shannon (Sun Prairie) 4:57

220--Title: Matt Brewster (Watertown) dec. Thao Ringold (Oconomowoc) 3-1; Second-place wrestleback: Ringold pinned Drew Pasold (Stoughton) 5:21

285--Title: Keeanu Benton (Craig) pinned Alex Nachtigal (Watertown) 1:20