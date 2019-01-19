Keeanu Benton continues to pile up the wins.

The Janesville Craig senior spent less than two minutes on the mat Saturday in winning the 285-pound weight class at the Terry Kramer Open in Fort Atkinson.

Benton won all four of his matches with first-period pins, including a pin in 1:21 over Reed Farrington of Edgerton in the championship match. Benton, the Division 1 state runner-up last season, is now 28-1.

Craig’s Mayson MacLennan (126) and Marshall Getchell (152) both finished second, while teammates Juan Armas (120), Brady Schenk (220) and Mitchell Schumann (182) were third.

Craig finished fifth in the team standings.

"It was a nice day for us," said Craig coach Mark Mullen. "This is our best ever finish. It's a very difficult tournament, and the kids wrestled really well. I'm very proud of them."

Slinger easily won the team title with 480.5 points, with Waterford a distant second at 393.5. Craig was fifth with 323.

Terry Kramer Open

TEAM SCORES

Slinger 480.5, Waterford 393.5, Sauk Prairie 376, Pewaukee 352.5, Janesville Craig 323, East Troy 293.5, Lomira 284.5, Edgerton 270.5, Evansville-Albany 258, Kewaskum 210.5, Fort Atkinson 190, Kenosha Tremper 166, Sun Prairie 115, St John’s 76, Lodi 0, Plymouth 0, Prairie du Chien 0

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

(Top area finisher also listed)

106—Carter Ziebell (Sl) pinned Wyatt Kegley (ET) 1:17; Third: Ryan Hazzard (Edg)

113—Tommy Larson (ET) pinned Rece Czerniejewski (Pew) :16

120—Hayden Halter (Wat) dec. Michael Parker (Sl) 7-1; Third: Juan Armas (JC)

126—Joshua Cherba (Wat) major dec. over Mayson MacLennan (JC) 22-9

132—Noah Martin (Pew) pinned Alex Gundrum (Lom) 1:08

138—Cameron Tonsor-Heesen (Sl) won by injury default over Cole Bavery (Edg)

145—Aidan Medora (SJ) pinned Noah Danner (Lom) 1:06

152—Alex Guardiola (Wat) tech. fall over Marshall Getchell (JC) 16-1

160—Eric Bauer (Kew) pinned Reese Dutton (KT) 4:48; Fifth: Trevor Wilkinson (Edg)

170—Tanner Goeman (Kew) dec. Jake Dessart (ET) 9-5; Fifth: Garrett Ison (Edg)

182—Simon Patterson (SP) pinned Timothy Gehring (Sl) 5:50; Third: Mitchell Schumann (JC)

195—Marcus Hankins (Sauk) dec. Thomas Witkins (FA) 9-7

220—Bennett Connolly (Sl) pinned Josh Keskinen (Pew) 3:34; Third: Brady Schenk (JC)

285—Keeanu Benton (JC) pinned Reed Farrington (Edg) 1:21