JANESVILLE
What a first year it has been for Shane Fleming and Janesville Parker’s wrestling team.
The first-year coach saw his team add an impressive come-from-behind victory to its resume Thursday.
The Vikings rallied 24 points down to defeat Sun Prairie 39-30 and win the Big Eight Conference’s West Division title.
Parker, which finished 6-1 in Big Eight duals, advances to next Friday’s championship match at the Big Eight Showcase against the East Division winner, which will be decided tonight when unbeatens Janesville Craig and Middleton wrestle.
Parker trailed 30-6 after eight matches but won the last six weight classes. The Vikings got pins from Blake Krueger at 126 and Jakob Williams at 132 to cap off the incredible comeback.
“What a great win for this program,” said Fleming, who is the lone state champion in the storied history of Parker wrestling. “The guys just keep pushing and pushing and don’t quit.
“The best part of all of it is that we’re only going to get better. We’re awfully young, especially at the lower weights.”
Also winning by pin for Parker were Ian Ramirez, Luke Pleiss and Nathan White. Drexel Norman, Treveon Sanda and Alec Anderson all won by decision for the Vikings.
“Drexel really gutted it out for us tonight,” Fleming said. “He could barely walk off the mat.
“And Ian has really done a great job for us since we put him back at 106, which is his natural weight class.”
The Vikings are off until next week’s Showcase.
PARKER 39, SUN PRAIRIE 30
106—Ian Ramirez (P) pinned DeShawn Watson 4:35; 113—Luke Pleiss (P) pinned Alex Yelk 3:51; 120—Drexel Norman (P) dec. Ryan Rivese 10-8; 126—Blake Krueger (P) pinned Anthony Welch 3:59; 132—Jakob Williams (P) pinned Richard Quintanna 5:29; 138—Jace Desens (SP) tech. fall over Nicolas Lux 19-4; 145—Dominic Strode (SP) pinned Dominic Dransfield 3:09
152—Carson Sutton (SP) pinned Damian Quaerna 1:22; 1600—Treveon Sanda (P) Kyle Kaltenberg 6-1; 170—Yusef Nolly (SP) pinned Jacob Law 2:51; 182—Alec Anderson (P) dec. Blaine Moore 8-1; 195—Brendon Shannon (SP) major dec. over Salvador Acosta 10-2; 220—Mason Smith (SP) dec. Bryce Heerey 4-3; 285—Nathan White (P) pinned Angie Sow 2:34
Starting weight—138
