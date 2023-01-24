JANESVILLE—The Vikings fell just short of their goal of repeating as Big Eight Conference wrestling champions in a league quadrangular at Parker High School on Tuesday night.
After defeating Madison Memorial 63-15 and Madison East 48-24, Janesville Parker set up a final showdown with Sun Prairie East/West for the conference crown.
A string of five straight pins from the 113-pound class to 138, plus a forfeit and another pin after that, dropped the Vikings to a heartbreaking 53-27 loss.
Parker started the conference-defining match in a hole after 220-pounder Jackson Kent lost a 19-3 technical fall. In avoiding the pin, Jackson held Sun Prairie's opening lead to just 5-0.
At 285 pounds, Parker's Dean Harilal put the Vikings on the board. After a stalemate for the first three periods of the match, Harilal pinned Sun Prairie's Kamron Sarbacker on his first takedown at 6:35. His pin gave Parker a 6-5 lead.
Keeping their momentum going, the Vikings' Mason Rooney (106) pinned Sun Prairie's Hanshal Cuddapah at 0:52, giving Parker a 12-5 lead.
This would be the last lead Parker held. Sun Prairie went on a tear, recording five pins in a row. When Sun Prairie's Teague Justman received six points due to a forfeit, it was all over for the Vikings.
"We've got a good team and we're not used to getting our butts kicked like that," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "But in two weeks we have the individual conference tournament, so there's another conference title out there. So we're going to go back, regroup and try to win the tournament."
The Big Eight individual conference meet will be held Feb. 4 at Sun Prairie East High School.
"That's on the character of the kids now to rebound," Fleming said. "They're good-character kids in the room. They work hard, and I think it will be just fine. It's all mental toughness, and they got it."
On the bright side for Parker on Tuesday, 160-pounder Cayden Brandenburg kept rolling. He recorded a pair of sub-1 minute pins over Memorial's Ben Morrison-Phillips (0:39) and against Sun Prairie's Meliek Henderson (0:11). Brandenburg received a forfeit against East.
Elija Thurman went 3-0 on the night at 170 pounds. In a hard-fought matchup against Memorial's Anthony Watters, Thurman built a quick lead and was close to getting pinned in the third period. He fought through however, and secured a 12-9 victory.
Thurman then recorded two pins. He pinned East's Justin Russell at 1:33 and Sun Prairie's Sophia Bassino at 1:53.
Parker's Mason Rooney was on fire at 106 pounds. He recorded two pins in less than a minute. He defeated East's Rodrigo Garcia at 0:21 and Cuddapah at 0:52. He received a forfeit against Memorial.
JANESVILLE PARKER 63, MADISON MEMORIAL 15
182—Brock Weiler (MM) over Cody Slater (JP) (Dec 7-0). 195—Carter Wesley (JP) over Hayden Perenich (MM) (Fall 0:47). 220—Jackson Kent (JP) receives forfeit. 285—Mohammed Aljuboori (MM) over Dean Harilal (JP) (Fall 3:01). 106—Mason Rooney (JP) receives forfeit. 113—Addison Friedrichs (JP) receives forfeit. 120—Nathaniel Peters (JP) over Graydon Reitz (MM) (Fall 0:34). 126—Madex Norman (JP) receives forfeit.
132—Shawn Sobczak (JP) over Travion Flowers (MM) (Fall 3:36). 138—Cashes Bufford (MM) over Ian Straight (JP) (Fall 3:04). 145—Avery Keller (JP) receives forfeit. 152—Gray Dyaln (JP) over Johan Cumbajin (MM) (Fall 3:24). 160—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) over Ben Morrison-Phillips (MM) (Fall 0:39). 170—Elija Thurman (JP) over Anthony Watters (MM) (Dec 12-9).
JANESVILLE PARKER 48, MADISON EAST 24
195—Carter Wesley (JP) over Modou Ndene (ME) (Fall 0:42). 220—Jackson Kent (JP) over Elliott Tuinstra (ME) (Fall 1:56). 285—Jaydon Harris (ME) over Dean Harilal (JP) (Fall 1:37). 106—Mason Rooney (JP) over Rodrigo Garcia (ME) (Fall 0:21). 113—Addison Friedrichs (JP) over Boone Freihoefer (ME) (Fall 1:10). 120—Nathaniel Peters (JP) over Bobby Thao (ME) (Dec 6-2).126—Ian Carlo Valdes Trejo (ME) over Madex Norman (JP) (MD 11-0).
132—Shawn Sobczak (JP) over Silas Hunter (ME) (Injury forfeit). 138—Malachi Currie (ME) over Ian Straight (JP) (MD 13-2). 145—Mikel Myadze (ME) over Avery Keller (JP) (MD 14-5). 152—Braxton Weisenburger (ME) over Gray Dyaln (JP) (Fall 0:58). 160—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) receives forfeit. 170—Elija Thurman (JP) over Justin Russell (ME) (Fall 1:33). 182—Cody Slater (JP) over Bryan Guevara (ME) (Dec 4-2).
SUN PRAIRIE EAST/WEST 53, JANESVILLE PARKER 27
220—Isaiah Horan (SP) over Jackson Kent (JP) (TF 19-3 4:25). 285—Dean Harilal (JP) over Kamron Sarbacker (SP) (Fall 6:35). 106—Mason Rooney (JP) over Hanshal Cuddapah (SP) (Fall 0:52). 113—Bopa Quintana (SP) over Addison Friedrichs (JP) (Fall 0:11). 120—Christopher Anderson (SP) over Nathaniel Peters (JP) (Fall 0:33). 126—Brennan Hoffman (SP) over Madex Norman (JP) (Fall 1:49). 132—Parker Olson (SP) over Shawn Sobczak (JP) (Fall 1:30).
138—Dylan Muehlenberg (SP) over Ian Straight (JP) (Fall 0:25). 145—Teague Justman (SP) receives forfeit. 152—Haroon Ahamed (SP) over Gray Dyaln (JP) (Fall 4:33). 160—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) over Meliek Henderson (SP) (Fall 0:11). 170—Elija Thurman (JP) over Sophia Bassino (SP) (Fall 1:53). 182—Cody Slater (JP) over Seth Kosky (SP) (Dec 7-1). 195—Jaxon Johnson (SP) over Carter Wesley (JP) (Fall 3:16).