WHITEWATER—Janesville Parker had four top 12 finishes en route to a 13th place team finish in the Mid-States Classic wrestling tournament at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday and Thursday. The Vikings topped all area teams with 138 points.
“Placing in the top 13 like that out of 41 is a little better than I thought we were going to do, so that was all right,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming.
Cayden Brandenburg at 160 pounds and Carter Wesley at 195 were the top finishers for the Vikings, grabbing fourth-place finishes in their weight classes.
Wesley stole the show with his performance in the consolation bracket. After having lost his last match Wednesday, Wesley went undefeated Thursday until dropping the third-place match at 195.
He started with wins over Emerson Orth of West Bend East, Skyler Mills of Ozaukee and Ross Crist of Darlington-Blackhawk in the consolation bracket. In his last match, Wesley was pinned by Sussex Hamilton’s Nathan Behrndt at 2:18.
“Carter Wesley was outstanding,” Fleming said. “He lost yesterday and had to wrestle all the way back in the consolation bracket. He had the hardest path to the third-place match. He had a great tournament and was definitely the highlight of the day.”
Brandenburg (18-2) fell in his first matchup on the second day of the tournament.
Appleton North’s Jake Stoffel scored a takedown and a near-fall on Brandenburg to take a 4-0 lead in the first period of their semifinal. After a scoreless second period, Stoffel recorded an escape and a takedown in the third to extend his lead. Brandenburg notched an escape to avoid being shut out, and a stalling point gave Stoffel a 7-1 decision.
“Cayden wrestled well. He just a hit the kid from Appleton North, and sometimes you just run into a better guy,” Fleming said. “He just has to learn from it and to use it as fuel. That’s the goal.”
Brandenburg bounced back in the next round, beating Tagg Miller of New Trier in a 14-3 major decision. Brandenburg then dropped the third-place match to Max Astacio of Marian Central Catholic in another 7-1 decision.
Elija Thurman (14-3) of Parker took fifth in the 170-pound bracket. He lost his first Thursday match, a semifinal, against Nicolet’s Ben Ott.
Both Thurman and Ott refused to hit the mat early in the match. The highlight for Thurman came when he got a hold of Ott’s leg, got him over his shoulder and slammed him to the mat for a takedown at the end of the first period. But in the second, Ott picked up an escape and a takedown before pinning Thurman with a flip at 2:34.
“I think that was his best match of his tournament,” Fleming said. “He was wrestling great but just got beat by a better kid. (Thurman) had some great shots. He gets in there deep, elevates it and he gets him into the area.”
After that loss, Thurman lost a 17-7 major decision to Logan Gregor of West Bend East but was able to win the fifth-place match over Edgerton’s Beau Allison in a 6-4 decision.
Mason Rooney took 12th place in the 106-pound class for the Vikings. In the 11th-place match, Rooney (12-8) lost to Austin Hagevold of Marian Central Catholic.
Entering the new year, Parker is wrestling at its best and is looking forward to the second half of its season.
“I’m pleasantly surprised with where we’re at as a dual-meet team,” Fleming said. “We’re a better dual-meet team and today’s tournament was an individual tournament that they’re not used to getting themselves ready for. They just keep winning these dual meats. They get on a roll, and it’s fun to watch.”
The Vikings are set to host a Big Eight dual meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday against cross-town rival Janesville Craig.
Craig gains experience
Janesville Craig took 35th place in the tournament with 40.5 points.
“I thought we did really well,” said Craig coach Jason Vogt. “In the second round, we had a streak of seven or eight matches where we didn’t lose. So the kids really stepped up that second round. Most of the guys were happy to get a win, too. We see improvements from last year, especially with the guys that wrestled there last year.”
Highlighting the tournament for the Cougars was 138-pounder Landon Colson. He placed 11th in the weight class.
In his first match of the day, Colson (15-8) faced McHenry’s Ryan Nagel.
Colson jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, but Nagel rallied in the second with an escape, takedown and near-fall to go ahead 6-5, then notched another takedown in the third to take an 8-5 decision over Colson.
Colson turned things around in the 11th-place match. Against Gavin Davies of Cedar Grove- Belgium, Colson recorded a tech fall victory.
“It’s hard to come in there knowing you’re going to have to win that first match the metal and then you get beat,” Vogt said. “Then he had to wrestle right away again. He just didn’t have his head in the right space for the second match, but we got back on track and he just dominated a third match.”
Delavan-Darien has four IN top 12
With 83 points, Delavan-Darien tied for 24th place at the tournament.
Christopher Karbash snagged fifth place at 126 pounds for Delavan-Darien. Karbash (19-6) defeated Irie Jackson of Madison LaFollette in a 7-1 decision.
Jacob Dutton (19-7) finished in 10th place in the 145-pound weight class. In his final round, Dutton was pinned by Hersey’s Jake Hanson at 3:43.
Heavyweight Kaden Lofy placed 10th at 285 pounds. Downers Grove South’s Semaj Croswell pinned Lofy in his last match of the tournament at 4:33.
Nathan Huff (18-6) took 12th place at 152 pounds.
Edgerton places three in top 12
The Crimson Tide placed 30th with 70 points.
Edgerton’s Allison (15-9) took sixth at 170 pounds. Before his defeat against Parker’s Thurman, Allison lost in the semifinals round against McHenry’s undefeated Chris Moore (26-0). Allison escaped a pin early in the match but was ultimately taken down at 2:38.
Jacob Wienke (18-5) took eighth place at 220 pounds. He lost the seventh-place match against Luke Romack of Poynette in a 3-0 decision.
Braden Troeger (14-8) placed 12th at 145 pounds. In the 11th-place match, Troeger lost a 3-0 decision against Connor Diemel of Hononegah.
Beloit Turner ties for 24th place
Turner’s Anthony Hamilton (21-8) placed 10th in the 220-pound weight class. In his final match of the tournament, Hamilton lost to Levi Paust of Pecatonica-Argyle due to an injury.
Whitewater’s Friend places sixth
In 28th place, Whitewater scored 77 points.
Connor Friend (19-6) took sixth place at 132 pounds. In his final match of the tournament, Friend lost a 8-3 decision against Wauconda’s Cooper Daun.
Aaron Porras (17-8) took 10th place at 160 pounds. In the ninth-place match, he was pinned by Zac Johnson of Wauconda at 4:08.
The Whippets’ Jarvis Porcaro (13-11) placed 12th in the 120-pound weight class. He was pinned by Jefferson’s Aiden DeBlare in the 11th-place match.
Clinton finished 38th
152-pounder Cody Sullivan (14-8) finished in 11th place for Clinton. He won his final match over Delavan-Darien’s Huff.