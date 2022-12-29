WHITEWATER—Janesville Parker had four top 12 finishes en route to a 13th place team finish in the Mid-States Classic wrestling tournament at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday and Thursday. The Vikings topped all area teams with 138 points.

“Placing in the top 13 like that out of 41 is a little better than I thought we were going to do, so that was all right,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming.

JVG_221230_WRESTLE06.JPG
Janesville Parker’s Mason Rooney competes in a 106-pound match against Jefferson’s Nick Lara during the second day of the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater on Thursday. Rooney was one of Parker’s top 12 finishes at the event, joining Cayden Brandenburg (fourth at 160), Carter Wesley (fourth at 195) and Elija Thurman (fifth at 170).
JVG_221230_WRESTLE03.JPG
Landon Colson of Janesville Craig (blue headgear) competes in a 138-pound match against McHenry’s Ryan Nagel on Thursday, the second day of the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater.
JVG_221230_WRESTLE07.JPG
Delavan-Darien’s Christopher Karbash, back, competes in a 126-pound match against Hersey’s Maksim Mukhamedali during second day of the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater on Thursday.
JVG_221230_WRESTLE01.JPG
Edgerton’s Beau Allison competes in a 170-pound match against MCHenry’s Chris Moore during the second day of the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater on Thursday.
