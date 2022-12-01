Janesville Parker defeated Beloit Turner and Orfordville Parkview in its first wrestling match of the season. Parker beat Turner 45-30 and tied Parkview 39-39 but won the tiebreaker by winning eight matches to Parkview’s six.
Vikings coach Shane Fleming got to see his young wrestlers in action for the first time.
“It was kind of eye opening,” he said. “We have a pretty young team, so we got a lot of good experience tonight.”
The Vikings won nine out of 13 matches against Turner. They split their matchup 7-7 against Parkview.
Cayden Brandenburg stood out for the Vikings. The 160-pounder recorded a pin and tech fall. He defeated Turner’s Carlos Ramirez and Parkview’s Jayden Anderson.
Overall, this meet was a great start for a Parker squad that won the Big Eight Conference last season, Fleming said.
“We’re the defending conference champs so we got everybody chasing us this year which hasn’t happened in a long time,” the coach added. “I was very happy with the way we wrestled tonight. Not the way we started, because through Orfordville did not look very promising and then I think they kicked in okay. Like ‘OK, let’s go.’ The juices got flowing and we got going so I think the team is gonna be pretty solid all year long.”
After their promising start, the Vikings will wrestle again on Saturday against Evansville, Kenosha Bradford, Monroe and Oregon at Parker.
JA
NESVILLE PARKER 45, BELOIT TURNER 30
182—Cody Slater (JP) def. Kooper Huffman, 4:36.
195—Carter Wesley (JP) def Hunter Grinke, 1:31.
220—Jackson Kent (JP) def. Kyle Larson, 3:51.
285—Dean Harilal (JP) def. Anthony Hamilton, 4:36.
106—Mason Rooney (JP) won by forfeit.
113—Bailynn Dunham (BT) won by forfeit
120—Nathaniel Peters (JP) def. Brayden Ward 13-3.
126—Sidney Andrews (BT) def. Madex Norman, 3:29.
132—Zack Ries (BT) def. Ian Straight, 1:28.
138—BT won by forfeit
145—Avery Keller (JP) def. Nathan Pozzani 11-9.
152—Elijah Dever (BT) def. Dylan Gray, 1:06.
160—Cayden Brandenburg (JP) def. Carlos Ramirez 16-1, 3:28.