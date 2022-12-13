01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

The Janesville Parker wrestling team defeated both Madison La Follette and Verona on Tuesday in a Big Eight triangular at La Follette. The Vikings beat Verona 66-16 and La Follette 54-21.

“Another good team effort tonight,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “We had to shuffle the lineup around to make a full squad, and everyone stepped up and did their jobs.”

