The Janesville Parker wrestling team defeated both Madison La Follette and Verona on Tuesday in a Big Eight triangular at La Follette. The Vikings beat Verona 66-16 and La Follette 54-21.
“Another good team effort tonight,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “We had to shuffle the lineup around to make a full squad, and everyone stepped up and did their jobs.”
Against La Follette, four Parker wrestlers pinned their opponents: Mason Rooney, Madex Norman, Carter Wesley and Jackson Kent.
Blake Lambert won his match at 120 pounds with a 14-8 decision. Ian Straight won his decision 6-2 at 138.
Shawn Sobczak, Cayden Brandenburg, Kealand Sauser and Cody Slater all received forfeits against La Follette.
JANESVILLE PARKER 66, VERONA 16 JANESVILLE PARKER 54, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 21
106—Mason Rooney (Janesville Parker) over Angel Valdez (Madison La Follette) (Fall 1:34)
113—Blake Baldis (Madison La Follette) over Addison Friedrichs (Janesville Parker) (MD 11-1)
120—Blake Lambert (Janesville Parker) over Mengnao Thao (Madison La Follette) (Dec 14-8)
126—Madex Norman (Janesville Parker) over Kyle Williams (Madison La Follette) (Fall 1:04)
132—Shawn Sobczak (Janesville Parker) received forfeit
138—Ian Straight (Janesville Parker) over Samuel Clark-Gonzalez (Madison La Follette) (Dec 6-2)
145—Emanuel Furlow (Madison La Follette) over Chase Brittoin (Janesville Parker) (TF 16-1 4:00)
152—Liam Bakken (Madison La Follette) over Victoria-Anna Kampmann (Janesville Parker) (Fall 4:31)
160—Cayden Brandenburg (Janesville Parker) received forfeit
170—Kealand Sauser (Janesville Parker) received forfeit
182—Cody Slater (Janesville Parker) received forfeit
195—Carter Wesley (Janesville Parker) over Langston Dyer (Madison La Follette) (Fall 0:22)
220—Jackson Kent (Janesville Parker) over Santiago Jimenez (Madison La Follette) (Fall 0:25)
285—Jackson Mankowski (Madison La Follette) over Dean Harilal (Janesville Parker) (Fall 1:24)
Cougars split—Janesville Craig split a pair of Big Eight wrestling dual meets against Madison East and Middleton on Tuesday night. The Cougars were without three wrestlers in the meet.
The Cougars won the first four matches in their dual against the Cardinals en route to a 47-33 victory. Craig’s winners included Aidyn Tucker (120, pinfall), Lucian Getchell (132, pinfall), Braden Punzel (152, technical fall), Dominick Albrecht (160, pinfall), Brian Deltgen (182, pinfall) and Maverick Hughes (106, pinfall). Both teams benefited from two forfeits.
“They showed a lot of heart tonight and they ended up winning against Middleton 47-33,” said Craig coach Jason Vogt. “Nick Gregg was part of the match the night. If he gets pinned they have a chance to win still. He fought it out and he was on his back five times and kept fighting off his back and lost 8-6.”
In a back-and-forth matchup with Madison East, the Purgolders scored 10 points in the final two matches of the meet at 220 and 285 pounds to overtake the Cougars and win 44-36. The Cougars won at 106, 113, 132, 152, 160 and 195 before East’s Modou Ndene and Jaydon Harris sealed their team’s win.
“So we knew they were going to have a full lineup born and they’ve got almost 60 kids,” Vogt said. “You take three starters out of your lineup and then you’re gonna be a trouble to begin with. So one guy swings that match the other way, but I guess we can just keep making excuses. Other teams are having the same issues as we are, and we just got to find a way to get wins.”
The Cougars’ undefeated wrestlers Tuesday night were Hughes, Isaiah Gibbs, Getchell, Punzel and Albrecht.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 47, MIDDLETON 33
113—Isaiah Gibbs (Janesville Craig) received forfeit
120—Aidyn Tucker (Janesville Craig) over Joe Cristoforo (Middleton) (Fall 0:46)
126—Nadia Fuentes (Janesville Craig) received forfeit
132—Lucian Getchell (Janesville Craig) over Reese Miller (Middleton) (Fall 3:34)
138—Aiden Dowd (Middleton) received forfeit
145—Finn Grauwels (Middleton) over Cooper Measner (Janesville Craig) (Fall 0:53)
152—Braden Punzel (Janesville Craig) over Camden Baker (Middleton) (TF 20-3 4:17)
160—Dominick Albrecht (Janesville Craig) over Eli Quesada (Middleton) (Fall 3:26)
170—Nathan Hill (Middleton) received forfeit
182—Brian Deltgen (Janesville Craig) over Karston Crute (Middleton) (Fall 3:53)
195—Bryce Falk (Middleton) over Dante Albrecht (Janesville Craig) (Fall 0:33)
220—Bruce Ortiz (Middleton) over Nick Gregg (Janesville Craig) (Dec 8-6)
285—Braden Dzwonkowski (Middleton) over Jarmaine Maresch (Janesville Craig) (Fall 1:22)
106—Maverick Hughes (Janesville Craig) over Tavish Frank (Middleton) (Fall 1:49)
MADISON EAST 44, JANESVILLE CRAIG 36
106—Maverick Hughes (Janesville Craig) over Boone Freihoefer (Madison East) (Fall 2:20)
113—Isaiah Gibbs (Janesville Craig) over Calia Lababidi (Madison East) (Fall 0:44)
120—Bobby Thao (Madison East) over Develynn Albrecht (Janesville Craig) (Fall 4:20)
126—Ian Carlo Valdes Trejo (Madison East) over Aidyn Tucker (Janesville Craig) (MD 11-2)
132—Lucian Getchell (Janesville Craig) over Luis Acosta Mass (Madison East) (Fall 0:46)
138—Malachi Currie (Madison East) received forfeit
145—Mikel Myadze (Madison East) over Cooper Measner (Janesville Craig) (Fall 1:01)
152—Braden Punzel (Janesville Craig) over Reuben Hamoonga (Madison East) (Fall 0:50)
160—Dominick Albrecht (Janesville Craig) over Terrance Robinson (Madison East) (Fall 0:59)
170—Justin Russell (Madison East) received forfeit
182—Bryan Guevara (Madison East) over Teegan Burdick (Janesville Craig) (Inj. [time])
195—Dante Albrecht (Janesville Craig) over Melvin Hunter (Madison East) (Fall 3:32)
220—Modou Ndene (Madison East) over Nick Gregg (Janesville Craig) (MD 16-4)
285—Jaydon Harris (Madison East) over Jarmaine Maresch (Janesville Craig) (Fall 2:00)