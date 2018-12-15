Keeanu Benton continues to pile up the pins this season.
The Janesville Craig senior standout won the E.H Stech Invitational title Saturday at 285 pounds by pinning all four of his opponents at West Allis Central High School.
Coleman won the two-day tournament with 279.5 points, with Mukwonago second and Waterford third.
Craig finished eighth and Janesville Parker was 11th.
Benton, the Division 1 state runner-up last season, improved to 14-0 on the year. He pinned Brock Martinson of Coleman in 1:34 in the championship match.
Mayson MacLennan was third for Craig at 126 pounds, and Marshall Getchell was fifth at 160.
Parker got a fourth-place finish from freshman Blake Krueger at 132, a fifth from freshman Jakob Williams at 132 and a sixth from freshman Brody Abb at 106.
"We had three freshmen in the semis of a very, very good tournament," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "Those are great building blocks for the future.
"There were so many state qualifiers here, and probably even a couple of state champions, that I couldn't be prouder of the effort our team gave."
E.H. Stech Invitational
At West Allis Central
TEAM SCORES
Coleman 279.5, Mukwonago 254, Waterford 187, Wisconsin Rapids 171.5, Watertown 158, Oconto Falls 123, Germantown 112.5, Janesville Craig 111, Racine Park 79.5, Whitnall 78.5, Janesville Parker 76, Wauwatosa 74, Grafton 62.5, Franklin 57, West Allis Hale 55, Brookfield Central 53, Sussex Hamilton 47, West Allis Central 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 40.5, St. John's 28.5, New Berlin 28, Milwaukee Hamilton 16, Greenfield 13, South Milwaukee 7
TITLE MATCHES
(Top area finishers)
106--Lucas Johnson (Wat) pinned Preston Spray (WR); Sixth--Brady Abb (JP)
113--Koltin Gryzbowski (Col) pinned Jager Eisch (OF) 5:31
120--Hayden Halter (Wat) dec. Joseph Mendoza (RP) 5-4
126--Luke Eliszewski (Muk) tech. fall over Cale Benitz (WR) 19-1; Third--Mayson MacLennan (JC); Fourth--Blake Krueger (JP)
132--Caleb Gross (Col) dec. Edward Wilkowski (Wat) 9-0; Fifth--Jakob Williams (JP)
138--Lucas Benn (Muk) pinned Dashawn Bolton (RP) 5:47
145--Aidan Medora (SJ) major dec. over Isaac Riddle (Germ) 19-6
152--Jake Baldwin (Col) dec. Ellis Pfleger (Graf) 7-1
160--Alex Guardiola (Wford) major dec. over Luke Stromberg (Muk) 12-1; fifth--Marshall Getchell (JC)
170--Tyler Blanchard (Col) pinned Aaron Schmitz (Muk) 1:53
182--Shamus McLain (Col) dec. Ryan Krimpelbein (Muk) 5-1
195--Jon Bieber (Col) major dec. over Alec Davis (Graf) 17-4
220--Jacob Somiai (BC) pinned Matt Brewster (Wtown) :48
285--Keeanu Benton (JC) pinned Brock Martinson (Col) 1:30
